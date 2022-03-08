Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Rapper Jack Harlow Tapped to Star in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake

By Ny MaGee
Jack Harlow
SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Jack Harlow performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center on December 11, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)

*Rapper Jack Harlow has been cast as the lead in the remake of the 1992 sports comedy “White Men Can’t Jump.” 

The film will making the acting debut of the Grammy-nominated artist. The remake was first announced in 2017 with NBA athletes Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil attached as producers along with “Black-ish creator Kenya Harris as co-writer and producer, Screen Rant reported. Doug Hall, story editor on “Black-ish,” has joined Barris in writing the script for the remake.

The remake will be helmed by award-winning music video director Calmatic, who will make his feature directorial debut with the “House Party” reboot set to release this year. Calmatic is best known for directing music videos for artists like Pharrell Williams, Khalid, Vince Staples and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”. 

READ MORE: Singer Jack Harlow Calls for Firing of Cop Who Grabbed Black Female Fan’s Neck [WATCH]

The original “White Men Can’t Jump” starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as basketball players who hustle money from other players in street games. The film also starred Rosie Perez, Tyra Ferrell and Kadeem Hardison.

Harlow is said to be playing the role originated by Harrelson, with no word on who is playing Snipes’ role.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Calmatic’s “House Party” reboot, it was announced in 2018 that LeBron James is producing the comedy with his SpringHill Entertainment partner, Maverick Carter. Screen Rant reports that Reginald Hudlin and Warrington Hudlin are executive producing the project, along with Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill. The Emmy-nominated writing duo, Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori of FX’s “Atlanta,” penned the screenplay.

The original “House Party” was released in 1990 and has become a cult classic since. It follows high schooler Christopher ‘Kid’ Harris (Christopher ‘Kid’ Reid) in his desperate attempt to sneak out to his friend Peter ‘Play’ Martin’s (Christopher ‘Play’ Martin) house party. The film launched the careers of Martin Lawrence and Tisha-Campbell Martin

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

