Meet the New Carlton, Hilary & Ashley Banks of ‘Bel-Air’ | Watch

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot “Bel-Air” is taking viewers by surprise. There were mixed reactions from fans of the original show when “Bel-Air” was announced. Within the last few years, many iconic shows have returned. The secret to a reboot is knowing you can not recreate the same show…something has to be different, new, and fresh.

“Bel-Air” has that secret formula! The characters are the same but the energy, vibe, and tone is more relatable to today. We sat down with cast members Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks) and Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks) to get their take on the fresh “Bel-Air.”

“I hope they’re pleasantly surprised. Because I know people have a lot of stereotypes and a lot of preconceived notions about what we’re doing here,” said Jones. “Bel-Air” aired last week on Peakcock and from the viewers’ reactions, it’s safe to say, ‘they were pleasantly surprised by the content of the show!’



This version is a drama so there is more grit and more intensity to it. It’s an unfiltered version of the 90s sitcom. The personality of the characters isn’t the only thing viewers relate to. It’s the lifestyle of the characters, the situations they get themselves into, and having social media as a factor. Like dealing with non-Black people being comfortable using the n-word. The writers of the show don’t shy away from the topics that will insight the tough conversations that need to be had.

Even though the characters have the same name, their image and personalities have been rebooted too.



“Off the top of my head I don’t think I can sit here and be like this is the thing that’s going to be iconic. I’m sure at some point during an airing they’ll be like, ‘oh that was a thing,'” said Sholotan about if his version of the character will have a signature trait.



To find out if Carlton or the other characters have “a thing.” Tune in to “Bel-Air” streaming Sunday nights on Peacock.