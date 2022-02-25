Friday, February 25, 2022
HomeNews
News

‘Bel-Air’s’ Olly Sholotan Claps Back at Haters of His ‘Carlton’ Character

By Ny MaGee
0

be air
Olly Sholotan & Jabari Banks in ‘Bel-Air’ (Photo by Peacock/Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock – ©)

Actor Olly Sholotan, who plays Carlton Banks on the new “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot, is clapping back at trolls who are mocking his appearance on social media.

The sinister characteristics the new Carlton possesses on the reboot reimagines the old character in a new light that is resonating with a modern audience,” per Black Enterprise

Sholotan has clapped back after receiving one too many comments from haters and trolls about his physical appearance. 

“Enough is ENOUGH. I’m TIRED. If you’re gonna hate on Carlton at least use a pic with more than 7 pixels,” he tweeted. “This one is HD and you can see the detail in my sweater and a lil powder on my nose,” he said in reference to his character’s substance abuse issues. 

“Like @peacockTV spent a lot of money on those cameras let’s honor their creative vision pls,” he jokingly added.

Check out his post below.

READ MORE: New Bel Air Mansion (‘La Fin’) Includes Nightclub & 50,000-Crystal Chandelier! | VideoTour

Per the network’s series description, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series “Bel-Airimagines the beloved sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Executive produced by Will Smith, and inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom, “Bel-Air takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens. The new series features an ensemble cast that introduces Jabari Banks as Will and a creative team that includes Cooper, who serves as director, co-writer, and executive producer, and co-showrunners and executive producers T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson.

“Bel-Air” has the same characters and storyline but this time the show is an hour drama versus a 30-minute sitcom.

SERIES REGULARS:  

  • Newcomer Jabari Banks as “Will”   
  • Adrian Holmes as “Phillip Banks” (At That Age, V Wars)  
  • Cassandra Freeman as “Vivian Banks” (The Enemy Within, Atlanta)  
  • Olly Sholotan as “Carlton Banks” (Run Hide Fight, Evolution of Nate Gibson)  
  • Coco Jones as “Hilary Banks” (Let it Shine, Vampires vs. The Bronx)  
  • Akira Akbar as “Ashley Banks” (We Can Be Heroes, Captain Marvel)  
  • Jimmy Akingbola as “Geoffrey” (Most Dangerous Game, In The Long Run)  
  • Jordan L. Jones as “Jazz” (Rel, Snowfall)  
  • Simone Joy Jones as “Lisa” (The Chair, What If)  

GUEST STARS: 

  • Karrueche Tran as “Ivy” (Claws, The Bay
  • Duane Martin as “Steven Lewis” (All of Us, Real Husbands of Hollywood
  • April Parker Jones as “Viola ‘Vy’ Smith” (If Loving You is Wrong, Supergirl
  • SteVonté Hart as “Tray Melbert” (Little Fires Everywhere, Queen Sugar
  • Joe Holt “Fred Wilkes” (The Walking Dead: World Beyond, The Punisher)  
  • Scottie Thompson as “Angela” (NCIS, Macguyver, 12 Monkeys
  • Jon Beavers as “Kylo” (Licorice Pizza, Animal Kingdom
  • Tyler Barnhardt as “Connor Satterfield” (13 Reasons Why, Tales From The Loop)
  • Charlie Hall as “Tyler Laramy” (Single Drunk Female, Moxie)

‘Bel-Air” is now streaming on Peacock.

Previous articleFDA Approves First Condom Specifically for Anal Intercourse
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO