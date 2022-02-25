‘Bel-Air’s’ Olly Sholotan Claps Back at Haters of His ‘Carlton’ Character

Actor Olly Sholotan, who plays Carlton Banks on the new “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot, is clapping back at trolls who are mocking his appearance on social media.

“The sinister characteristics the new Carlton possesses on the reboot reimagines the old character in a new light that is resonating with a modern audience,” per Black Enterprise.

Sholotan has clapped back after receiving one too many comments from haters and trolls about his physical appearance.

“Enough is ENOUGH. I’m TIRED. If you’re gonna hate on Carlton at least use a pic with more than 7 pixels,” he tweeted. “This one is HD and you can see the detail in my sweater and a lil powder on my nose,” he said in reference to his character’s substance abuse issues.

“Like @peacockTV spent a lot of money on those cameras let’s honor their creative vision pls,” he jokingly added.

Check out his post below.

Enough is ENOUGH. I’m TIRED. If you’re gonna hate on Carlton at least use a pic with more than 7 pixels This one is HD and you can see the detail in my sweater and a lil powder on my nose #BelAir pic.twitter.com/ZHxhOs0TBp — Olly Sholotan (@AfricanGodling) February 20, 2022

Per the network’s series description, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series “Bel-Air” imagines the beloved sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air“ through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Executive produced by Will Smith, and inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom, “Bel-Air“ takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens. The new series features an ensemble cast that introduces Jabari Banks as Will and a creative team that includes Cooper, who serves as director, co-writer, and executive producer, and co-showrunners and executive producers T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson.

“Bel-Air” has the same characters and storyline but this time the show is an hour drama versus a 30-minute sitcom.

SERIES REGULARS:

Newcomer Jabari Banks as “Will”

Adrian Holmes as “Phillip Banks” ( At That Age, V Wars )

Cassandra Freeman as “Vivian Banks” ( The Enemy Within, Atlanta )

Olly Sholotan as “Carlton Banks” ( Run Hide Fight, Evolution of Nate Gibson )

Coco Jones as “Hilary Banks” ( Let it Shine, Vampires vs. The Bronx )

Akira Akbar as “Ashley Banks” ( We Can Be Heroes, Captain Marvel)

Jimmy Akingbola as “Geoffrey” ( Most Dangerous Game, In The Long Run )

Jordan L. Jones as “Jazz” ( Rel, Snowfall )

Simone Joy Jones as “Lisa” ( The Chair, What If )

GUEST STARS:

Karrueche Tran as “Ivy” ( Claws, The Bay )

Duane Martin as “Steven Lewis” ( All of Us, Real Husbands of Hollywood )

April Parker Jones as “Viola ‘Vy’ Smith” ( If Loving You is Wrong, Supergirl )

SteVonté Hart as “Tray Melbert” (L ittle Fires Everywhere, Queen Sugar )

Joe Holt “Fred Wilkes” ( The Walking Dead: World Beyond, The Punisher )

Scottie Thompson as “Angela” ( NCIS, Macguyver, 12 Monkeys )

Jon Beavers as “Kylo” ( Licorice Pizza , Animal Kingdom )

Tyler Barnhardt as “Connor Satterfield” ( 13 Reasons Why, Tales From The Loop )

Charlie Hall as “Tyler Laramy” (Single Drunk Female, Moxie)

‘Bel-Air” is now streaming on Peacock.