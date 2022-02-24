Lizzo Admits Her ‘Anxiety’ and ‘Depression’ ‘Didn’t Go Away’ with Fame

*Lizzo is getting real about her battle with depression and anxiety.

In a new interview with Variety, the singer says her real-life struggles didn’t go away after she became famous.

“It’s more of an observation of you. People become famous, and it’s like — my DNA didn’t change. Nothing changed about me. My anxiety didn’t go away. My depression didn’t go away. The things that I love didn’t go away. I’m still myself. But the way y’all look at me and perceive me has changed. It’s a very weird, kind of formless thing,” she explained.

“Most famous people have been famous just as long as they’ve been a person, so they have acclimated more to it. I was going into dive bars and getting s—faced in 2018. And nobody knew who I was, and nobody was bothering me. By 2019, I noticed I couldn’t go to restaurants with my dancers and stuff,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lizzo touched on her upcoming reality competition series coming to Amazon Prime called “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

Here’s the official description of the series: “A new unscripted series following global superstar Lizzo as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage. Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway.”

Lizzo tells Variety that most people are “conditioned to believe that bigger bodies don’t have enough stamina to perform at the level that I do.”

She added, “For decades, we have been depicted on television and in movies as “lazy,” and huffing and puffing while the other thinner characters are jogging. It’s fine. It’s a stereotype. I ain’t new to stereotypes. But what I’m trying to do is dismantle every stereotype that I have the power to do. I’m destroying them by just living and being incredible all the time.”

The full-figured singer signed a deal with Amazon Studios last year to develop and produce TV series, and this project is part of that deal.

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” said Lizzo in a statement. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

Check out the trailer below for “Watch Out For the Big Grrrls”.

The series will be released on Amazon Prime on March 25 in the United States, and elsewhere beginning in May 2022.