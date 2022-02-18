Trailer Drops for Lizzo’s New Dance Competition Series ‘Big Grrrls’ [WATCH]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Amazon Prime Video has dropped the trailer for Lizzo’s new dance competition series, “Watch Out For the Big Grrrls” — check out the clip above.

“It’s hard to love yourself in a world that doesn’t love you back,” Lizzo tearfully tells the cast in the preview. “You were created specially in your image for you to enjoy.” As the camera cuts to a contestant, they add, “You don’t have to be light-skinned. You don’t have to be skinny. You’re just beautiful the way you are.”

Here’s the official description of the series: “A new unscripted series following global superstar Lizzo as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage. Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway.”

The casting call for the project read: “Here’s your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp it out on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime. Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy — and that ass.”

Lizzo previously announced the series on Instagram, writing“Where are all the big girls?” she asked. “That’s what I want to know!”

The full-figured singer signed a deal with Amazon Studios to develop and produce TV series, and this project is part of that deal.

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” said Lizzo in a statement. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her,” added Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

n a Feb. 17 tweet sharing the trailer, Lizzo wrote: “TURN IT UP—This is the greatest moment of my career yet. 😭😭😭😭 Yall ready to laugh, cry, twerk, repeat?!”

Lizzo’s “Watch Out For the Big Grrrls” will be released on Amazon Prime on March 25 in the United States, and elsewhere beginning in May 2022.