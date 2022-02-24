Thursday, February 24, 2022
Da Brat and ‘Twin Flame’ Judy Dupart Have Fairy Tale Wedding in Georgia [PHOTOS]

By Ny MaGee
Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart

*Hip-Hop icon Da Brat and her lady-love Jesseca “Judy” Dupart tied the knot at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia on Feb. 22. 

“One hundred guests were in attendance for the event planned by EllyB Events (Eliana Baucicault) and Pomp Posh Event Decor, including Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss,” per PEOPLE.

“Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever,” the rapper, born Shawntae Harris, tells the publication. “And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met.”

“We’ve been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn’t want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime,” Dupart said. “It’s relevant. It’s just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames.”

Check out images from the couple’s fairy tale wedding below.

READ MORE: Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart Expecting First Child Together

Here’s more via PEOPLE:

Both Brat and Dupart arrived at the ceremony in Cinderella-esque horse-drawn carriages. As they walked down the aisle together to the tune of “Here and Now” by Luther Vandross, the pair wore dresses designed by Esé Azénabor. Dupart wore Jimmy Choo shoes, while the rap icon opted to style her look with sneakers.

Groomsman Jermaine Dupri escorted Brat down the aisle while Dupart had her brother, Damon Dupart Sr., do the honors. Lisa Ray McCoy served as a bridesmaid.

Guests enjoyed food catered by Bold Catering and for dessert, a butter almond cake by Cakes by La’Meeka was served, per the report. 

Comedian Rickey Smiley danced with Brat for the honorary father-daughter dance, per the report. 

“One thing we did not want to do was make this big thing for everybody else — and we do [that] a lot. We show up to everybody. We do a lot for everybody. We wanted this to be our moment. We want to enjoy it,” says Dupart. “We want to show up, express how much we love each other in front of people that we love, but then actually have fun, and just love each other.”

The wedding will appear on an upcoming season of “Brat Loves Judy” this June on WE tv.

“We’re already a union. The paper is just going to solidify it,” Brat says. “But she wasn’t ever going nowhere, anyway. And I wasn’t letting her go. So, we get to do it and show the world that we’re a union. It’s a milestone because, in the ’90s, things like this couldn’t happen.”

Adds Brat, “I met somebody that made me want to be so out loud and tell everybody and scream it from the mountaintops. So, I’m very grateful for that. It was like a weight lifted. I promise you, she was sent to me by God.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DA BRAT (da ONLY 1) (@sosobrat)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

