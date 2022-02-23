Man Suffers Organ Failure, Has Legs and Fingers Amputated After Eating Leftover Noodles [VIDEO]

*An unnamed young man in New England is making headlines after suffering organ failure and undergoing multiple amputations from eating a leftover lo mein noodle meal.

The curious case of the 19-year-old (identified only as JC) was documented in the New England Journal of Medicine in March 2021 and went viral recently on the YouTube channel Chubbyemu, which created a fictional portrayal of the incident, narrated by a licensed medical provider called Dr. Bernard. Watch the clip below.

According to findings in the NEJM report, the man was fine until about 20 hours after eating a rice, chicken, and lo mein meal left over from a restaurant. After that period, he developed abdominal pain, nausea and started vomiting. He also experienced chest pain, shortness of breath, blurry vision among other symptoms.

He also experienced purplish discoloration of the skin and was eventually taken to the pediatric intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. The man was treated for shock, organ failure, skin mottling and a “rapidly progressive reticular rash” at Massachusetts General Hospital. From there, doctors amputated both of the man’s legs below the knees and different parts of his fingers, per Newsweek.

“Multiple episodes of emesis occurred, with vomitus that was either bilious or red-brown. The abdominal pain and vomiting were followed by the development of chills, generalized weakness, progressively worsening diffuse myalgias, chest pain, shortness of breath, headache, neck stiffness, and blurry vision,” a report read.

According to Newsweek, JC “had only received one of three doses of meningococcal conjugate vaccine without a booster, and had also only had one dose of the serogroup B meningococcal vaccine out of two or three doses recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The man had been staying with a friend at the time he fell ill. That friend reportedly ate the same leftovers but only threw up once and didn’t get as sick as JC.

Per PEOPLE, “WebMD states that food should be immediately refrigerated to prevent the growth of bacteria that can cause food poisoning, and that food does not need to be cooled before being refrigerated.”