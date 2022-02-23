A Delusional Kyle Rittenhouse Thinks He Can Sue Whoopi Goldberg for Calling Him A Murderer | WATCH

*Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager who was acquitted of all charges in the shooting deaths of two protesters in Kenosha, Wis., was seen on Tucker Carlson on Monday where he disclosed plans to sue individuals who publicly called him a murderer.

Rittenhouse revealed he and his team have initiated the Media Accountability Project to fundraise and plans to take media corporations and individuals to court. In his interview, he named one of the people that he’s coming for and name-dropped The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

“Right now we’re looking at quite a few,” Rittenhouse said. “Politicians, celebrities, athletes. Whoopi Goldberg’s on the list. She called me a murderer after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that. And there are others. Don’t forget about Cenk Uygur from The Young Turks. He called me a murderer before the verdict and continues to call me a murderer.”

