EURVideoNews: Celebrating Twosday (2/22/22) the Calender’s Coolest Day! | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
2-2-22 / Twosday pic (screenshot)
*Because today is 2/22/22 we’re wondering if you thought to yourself (or said out loud), “what a cool day?!” Well, maybe you did or maybe you didn’t. But today really is different, because when you write it 2/22/22, it’s a palindrome, meaning it reads the same forward and backward. And because it falls on a Tuesday it’s also referred to as Twosday. 🙂

To celebrate today, Twosday, or more accurately, to have some fun with it, CBS Philly’s Howard Monroe reports on this unique day via the player below.

