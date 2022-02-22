Wendy Williams Reacts to Sherri Shepherd Replacing Her – WATCH Sherri Breakdown Crying

*Earlier we reported that “The Wendy Williams Show” had been canceled and will be replaced by “Sherri” with Sherri Shepherd as host. In the wake of that announcement, Wendy Williams released a statement t through her rep, Howard Bragman.

“It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time,” Bragman said in his statement to Deadline.

“She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s The Maybe Wendy Show,” Bragman added. “She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

Here’s more via Daily Mail:

“The Wendy Williams Show” will officially come to an end in June following the eponymous host’s prolonged health-related absence.

A rotating cast of guest hosts and panelists had stepped in for Wendy during her hiatus with Sherri Shepherd a standout among them. She will step into the vacancy left by Williams’ depature.

Her new daytime show, crisply titled Sherri, will ‘inherit’ the time slots on Fox owned-and-operated stations that have been the backbone of Williams’ national syndication since 2008, producer and distributor Debmar-Mercury said.

It comes after Williams took time off from the popular talk show to deal with her health issues connected to her longtime struggle with the autoimmune disorder Graves’ disease.