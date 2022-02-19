Saturday, February 19, 2022
IGNORED! Jailed Black Woman Begged For Medical Help Before Her Death – LISTEN to Her Painful Cries

Ta'Neasha Chappel
*Another black woman has fallen victim to the injustices and cruelty of the United States Corrections system.

#TaNeashaChappell’s family is asking for justice after she was killed while in the custody of an #Indiana jail.

Chappell- who was being held on charges stemming from an alleged theft and high-speed chase—died July 16, less than two hours after being taken from the county jail to the Schneck Medical Center.

For hours, The 23-year-old pleaded with the staff of an Indiana jail for medical care. She repeatedly vomited blood, became dehydrated, and asked to be taken to the hospital several times.

On Thursday’s episode of #RolandMartinUnfiltered, the family of Ta’Neasha Chappell shared the disturbing last words of their loved one while she was in custody. Martin also shared the heartbreaking audio recording of Chappell crying out for help while guards disregard her.

