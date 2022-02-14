Keke Palmer (with Help from Common) Discovers Freedom in ‘Alice’ Trailer | WATCH

*”Alice” (Keke Palmer) yearns for freedom as an enslaved person on a rural Georgia plantation. After a violent clash with its brutal and disturbed owner, Paul (Jonny Lee Miller), she flees through the neighboring woods and stumbles onto the unfamiliar sight of a highway, soon discovering the year is actually 1973.
Rescued on the roadside by a disillusioned political activist named Frank (Common), Alice quickly comprehends the lies that have kept her in bondage and the promise of Black liberation. Inspired by true events, Alice is a modern empowerment story tracing Alice’s journey through the post-Civil Rights Era American South.
|DIRECTED BY:
|Krystin Ver Linden
|WRITTEN BY:
|Krystin Ver Linden
|STARRING:
|KeKe Palmer, Common, Jonny Lee Miller, Gaius Charles, Alicia Witt, NaTasha Yvette Williams
|RUN TIME:
|100 minutes
|RATING:
|TBC
|GENRE:
|Dramatic thriller