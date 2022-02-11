Kanye Threatens to Pull Out of Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes to Travis Scott

*Kanye West has been called an idiot by family members of Astroworld victims after he accused singer Billie Eilish of dissing Travis Scott.

Eilish stopped a live performance recently to help a fan who couldn’t breathe, and she noted at the time “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” Eilish said Saturday night in Atlanta during her Happier Than Ever Tour.

Kanye translated her concern as a diss toward Travis Scott.

Scott has been named in more than 200 lawsuits related to his Astroworld festival tragedy that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured at Houston’s NRG Park on Nov. 5, 2021. A $2 billion lawsuit was filed against Scott, Drake, Apple Music, Live Nation, and NRG Stadium, where the event was held, on behalf of 282 victims who were physically or mentally impacted by the tragedy.

Scott continued performing while his fans were dying around him, which is why Kanye took offense to Billie’s words. He has threatened to pull out of headlining the Coachella Music Festival this spring unless she apologizes.

West took to Instagram on Thursday to tell Billie that “no one intended” for the tragedy to happen and that “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage.”

Ye said Scott “was very hurt” by the incident.

“But now I need Billie to apologize before I perform,” Ye concluded.

Scott is expected to join Ye onstage at Coachella.

Eilish responded to the rapper, making clear that she did not mention Scott while on stage.

“Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan,” Eilish commented under Ye’s post.

Both Eilish and Kanye are headliners for Coachella 2022.

kanye wants billie eilish to apologize for THIS? not on my watch. someone who actually cares about the well being of her fans. pic.twitter.com/SdaWjFh6eh — sic (@Iadybrds) February 10, 2022

Meanwhile, according to Complex, the grandparents of Astroworld’s youngest victim Ezra Blount, 9, slammed Kanye for his “ridiculous” demand.

“To hear Kanye’s words, that’s hurtful to us. What an idiotic thing to say,” said Bernon Blount, Ezra’s grandfather.

Grandmother Tericia Blount added: “I think it’s just crazy, and I hate to use that word, but I think it’s ridiculous. She’s making sure that she is caring for the patrons at her concert, and I just think that’s crazy of Kanye to even let that demand come out of his mouth.”