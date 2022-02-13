WATCH: Two NJ Vehicles Jostle to Keep Lead Before One Loses Control and Flips Over!

*Shocking video footage captured the live-or-die moment of two cars wrestling to keep the lead on the NJ highway before one of them lost control, veered off the road, and flipped over.

The driver of a Honda Accord can be seen determined to have his way by aggression. The car tries to overtake a Ford F-150 Raptor, but it will not give way. The incident happened on the Palisades Parkway in New Jersey last month.

Seeing that there was no way, the Honda driver now attempted to undertake and force the car between two vehicles that were driving at the same speed. This was the most reckless mistake the Honda driver made, for the car lost control and veered off the two-way highway. It crashed on the guardrail and flipped over on the roadside.

The whole near-fatal accident was filmed by a motorist (Racerwong.Shooterwong on YouTube) driving behind. The filmer, who spoke with the police at the scene, said the driver whose car crashed was “okay” after the incident, based on an assessment by Palisades Parkway Police. However, it is not yet confirmed if the two vehicles involved will be charged with reckless driving.

“This Accord nearly sideswipes me, then decides to play chicken with the Raptor almost hitting him,” reads the video’s YouTube description. “I guess that p—es the Raptor off and that’s when video starts.”

The filmer began to record the footage when he noticed a speed trap ahead and wanted to fetch some “police karma.” The Accord almost struck the filmer’s vehicle after trying to get into the lane twice. The filmer, at last, let the Accord into his lane while still recording the unfolding action in front of him.

At this point, the Raptor slowed down as the Accord made its way over. This ensued the spat further. The Accord drove around the Raptor and the vehicle in the right lane, hoping to use the shoulder of the highway to get over. However, it hit a pickup truck in the process then lost control completely before crashing into the guardrail and flipping over.