Sunday, February 13, 2022
HomeNews
News

WATCH: Two NJ Vehicles Jostle to Keep Lead Before One Loses Control and Flips Over!

By Fisher Jack
0

New jersey car crash
New Jersey drivers feud leads to spectacular car crash

*Shocking video footage captured the live-or-die moment of two cars wrestling to keep the lead on the NJ highway before one of them lost control, veered off the road, and flipped over.

The driver of a Honda Accord can be seen determined to have his way by aggression. The car tries to overtake a Ford F-150 Raptor, but it will not give way. The incident happened on the Palisades Parkway in New Jersey last month.

Seeing that there was no way, the Honda driver now attempted to undertake and force the car between two vehicles that were driving at the same speed. This was the most reckless mistake the Honda driver made, for the car lost control and veered off the two-way highway. It crashed on the guardrail and flipped over on the roadside.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson, ‘The Friday’ Star Cause of Death Revealed: Alcohol Abuse | VIDEO

The whole near-fatal accident was filmed by a motorist (Racerwong.Shooterwong on YouTube) driving behind. The filmer, who spoke with the police at the scene, said the driver whose car crashed was “okay” after the incident, based on an assessment by Palisades Parkway Police. However, it is not yet confirmed if the two vehicles involved will be charged with reckless driving.

“This Accord nearly sideswipes me, then decides to play chicken with the Raptor almost hitting him,” reads the video’s YouTube description. “I guess that p—es the Raptor off and that’s when video starts.”

The filmer began to record the footage when he noticed a speed trap ahead and wanted to fetch some “police karma.” The Accord almost struck the filmer’s vehicle after trying to get into the lane twice. The filmer, at last, let the Accord into his lane while still recording the unfolding action in front of him.

At this point, the Raptor slowed down as the Accord made its way over. This ensued the spat further. The Accord drove around the Raptor and the vehicle in the right lane, hoping to use the shoulder of the highway to get over. However, it hit a pickup truck in the process then lost control completely before crashing into the guardrail and flipping over.

Previous articleDaniella Cotton Reimagines This 70’s Stevie Wonder Classic
Next articleNFLer Adrian Peterson Arrested At LAX for Domestic Violence
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO