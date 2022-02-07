Monday, February 7, 2022
Lizzo Celebrates ‘Unconditional Love’ with New Nude Clip [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
Lizzo via Instagram

*The extreme exhibitionist known as Lizzo took to Instagram over the weekend to post yet another nude clip of herself. 

If you’ve been paying attention to her antics during the pandemic, then you know Lizzo has become known for her self-deprecating posts about her self-esteem issues, which are usually accompanied by a body-positivity mantra over a nude selfie. After her fans and followers demand that she put on some clothes, Lizzo usually posts an emotional follow-up message about trolls and bullies affecting her mental health.

When it comes to the cycle of life, Lizzo stays on wash, rinse, repeat. 

READ MORE: Lizzo’s TED Talk is an Oral Lesson on History of Twerking [WATCH]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

For her latest stunt, she shared an image of her nude and sitting on the ground, captioning the photo: “If you love me… you love all of me. You dont get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we cling to. Free yourself in love. You deserve it.”

Last month she shared a video of herself celebrating her weight gain. 

“I gained weight💅🏾,” she wrote, “I look TF GOODT😍.”

“Hey, so I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all, that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type,” Lizzo said in a voiceover. “I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And do you know what type that is? None of your f–king business. If you’re not a fat shamer… keep scrolling… OK now that all the fat shamers are here 🧚🏾‍♀️✨.”

She continued, “I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

You might recall she shared several similar “self-love” messages last year while at the same time breaking down over fat-phobic and racist comments she received. 

“Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back. It’s like, it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world. You’re still going to have people who have something mean to say about you,” Lizzo, sobbed during an Instagram Live.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

