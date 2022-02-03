Thursday, February 3, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Johnny Knoxville & Jeff Tremaine Dish About ‘Jackass Forever’ | WATCH

By L.Marie
0

*Johnny Knoxville, the creator of “Jackass” is back with more ridiculous stunts!

Knoxville created the TV series with producer and director Jeff Tremaine. “Jackass” first aired in 2000 and was a hit on MTV, later the series was taken to the big screen. Over the years Knoxville and Tremaine have been living out every young adventurous child’s fantasy. But it’s been a while since fans have seen the “Jackass” cast together again.

Well, the boys are back after 11 years in “Jackass Forever, starring your favorite cast members – Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius,  Jason “Wee Man” Acuna, and more. Plus, fans will see a few new faces. We had the chance to speak to Knoxville and Tremaine about the new cast and new movie.  

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Jonathan Jackson (Jesse’s Son) Announces Intent to Run for Chicago Congressional Seat | WATCH

jackass forever
Jasper, Sean “Poopies” McInerny, Johnny Knoxville, Wee Man, Steve-O, Zach Holmes, Tory Belleci and Eric Manaka in jackass forever from Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios.

With the exception of celebrity cameos, the cast has mostly stayed the same. So, what was it like for the new kids on the block? What do they need to make the cut into the “Jackass” franchise?

“Well, they have to have some guts, some willingness and have to be funny. They have to have a sweetness to them too,” said Knoxville.

Tremaine chimed in to let us know that sweetness, Knoxville is looking for is actually a different personality trait. “You are looking for gullibility,” said Tremaine. Whatever they are looking for they found it in the new cast members because they fit right in.

jackass forever
Wee Man, Preston Lacy, Dave England, Chris Pontius, P.K. Subban, and Danger Ehren in jackass forever from Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Along with a new cast comes new stunts. After 20 plus years how do they come up with new and fresh ideas for the stunts?

“Man I don’t know. Maybe I spend too much time watching cartoons. Jeff and I just kick ideas back and forth off each other and somehow managed to come up with a film,” said Knoxville.

Jackass Forever” hits theaters on February 4!

Previous articleHow Steph Curry Flipped the Switch & Became Unguardable in Houston | VIDEOs
L.Marie

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Entertainment

Whoopi is ‘Livid’ Over ‘The View’ Suspension – Threatening to Quit – Or is She Just in Her Feelings?

Social Heat

Got ’em! Four Men Charged in Fatal Overdose of Actor Michael K. Williams (Pic of Sale)

Social Heat

Bad News: R. Kelly Tests Positive For COVID19 – Good News: It Gets Him 2-Week Extension for Appeal

Social Heat

Alicia Keys’ Reaction to Janet Jackson’s Crush Confession: ‘I Always Knew I was BAE’

Social Heat

They Won’t Listen – Michael Rainey Jr. Tells Ghost Fans He Won’t Be Coming Back: ‘The N***a Died!’⁠ | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO