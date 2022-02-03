Johnny Knoxville & Jeff Tremaine Dish About ‘Jackass Forever’ | WATCH

*Johnny Knoxville, the creator of “Jackass” is back with more ridiculous stunts!

Knoxville created the TV series with producer and director Jeff Tremaine. “Jackass” first aired in 2000 and was a hit on MTV, later the series was taken to the big screen. Over the years Knoxville and Tremaine have been living out every young adventurous child’s fantasy. But it’s been a while since fans have seen the “Jackass” cast together again.

Well, the boys are back after 11 years in “Jackass Forever,” starring your favorite cast members – Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason “Wee Man” Acuna, and more. Plus, fans will see a few new faces. We had the chance to speak to Knoxville and Tremaine about the new cast and new movie.

With the exception of celebrity cameos, the cast has mostly stayed the same. So, what was it like for the new kids on the block? What do they need to make the cut into the “Jackass” franchise?

“Well, they have to have some guts, some willingness and have to be funny. They have to have a sweetness to them too,” said Knoxville.

Tremaine chimed in to let us know that sweetness, Knoxville is looking for is actually a different personality trait. “You are looking for gullibility,” said Tremaine. Whatever they are looking for they found it in the new cast members because they fit right in.

Along with a new cast comes new stunts. After 20 plus years how do they come up with new and fresh ideas for the stunts?

“Man I don’t know. Maybe I spend too much time watching cartoons. Jeff and I just kick ideas back and forth off each other and somehow managed to come up with a film,” said Knoxville.

“Jackass Forever” hits theaters on February 4!