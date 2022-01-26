Adele’s Refusal to Perform in Pool Caused Vegas Residency Cancellation

*Adele’s refusal to perform in a pool reportedly led to the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency, according to The Sun.

Last week, the British singer took to social media to tearfully explain that the COVID pandemic forced her to push back the dates for her Las Vegas residency, which was set to kick off on Jan. 21. She canceled 24 hours ahead of showtime.

“Hi, listen I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready. We tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID — they still are,” Adele says in an emotional video shared to Instagram.

“It’s been impossible to finish the show — and I can’t give you what I have right now. I’m tired. I’m tired. I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we’ve run out of time, she continues. Watch the full video below.

“I’m so upset, and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that’s traveled again. I’m really, really sorry, I’m really sorry. We’re on it, we’re gonna reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now, and I’m gonna finish my show and I’m gonna get it to where it’s supposed to be. I’m so sorry it’s been impossible, we’ve been up against so much, and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry,” Adele tells fans in the IG clip.

“Weekends with Adele” was originally set to begin at the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ famed Caesars Palace Hotel beginning Friday, January 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Adele canceled her residency after becoming irate over the swimming pool performance.

Here’s more from the report:

A US source told how a plan had been hatched for her to be hoisted up in a pool during her Weekends With Adele shows, which had seen tickets selling for up to £9,000 a ticket.

But they said: “When she saw the finished design, she refused to take part.”

The source continued: “Adele described the pool as a ‘baggy old pond’ and refused, point blank, to stand in the middle of it.

“The intention was to fill it with water on the set as she was lifted up on a crane-type mechanism, creating the illusion she was floating on water.”

But Adele wasn’t having it.

Meanwhile, Adele is expected to make her first public appearance since axing the shows — at the Brit Awards next month. She will feature in the ceremony on February 8 via video.