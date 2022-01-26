Wednesday, January 26, 2022
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Adele’s Refusal to Perform in Pool Caused Vegas Residency Cancellation

By Ny MaGee
0

Adele
Adele (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

*Adele’s refusal to perform in a pool reportedly led to the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency, according to The Sun

Last week, the British singer took to social media to tearfully explain that the COVID pandemic forced her to push back the dates for her Las Vegas residency, which was set to kick off on Jan. 21. She canceled 24 hours ahead of showtime.

“Hi, listen I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready. We tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID — they still are,” Adele says in an emotional video shared to Instagram.

“It’s been impossible to finish the show — and I can’t give you what I have right now. I’m tired. I’m tired. I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we’ve run out of time, she continues. Watch the full video below.

READ MORE: Adele’s Las Vegas Residency: It was Headed for ‘Disaster’ Before it was Postponed

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

“I’m so upset, and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that’s traveled again. I’m really, really sorry, I’m really sorry. We’re on it, we’re gonna reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now, and I’m gonna finish my show and I’m gonna get it to where it’s supposed to be. I’m so sorry it’s been impossible, we’ve been up against so much, and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry,” Adele tells fans in the IG clip.

“Weekends with Adele” was originally set to begin at the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ famed Caesars Palace Hotel beginning Friday, January 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Adele canceled her residency after becoming irate over the swimming pool performance.

Here’s more from the report:

A US source told how a plan had been hatched for her to be hoisted up in a pool during her Weekends With Adele shows, which had seen tickets selling for up to £9,000 a ticket.

But they said: “When she saw the finished design, she refused to take part.”

The source continued: “Adele described the pool as a ‘baggy old pond’ and refused, point blank, to stand in the middle of it.

“The intention was to fill it with water on the set as she was lifted up on a crane-type mechanism, creating the illusion she was floating on water.”

But Adele wasn’t having it. 

Meanwhile, Adele is expected to make her first public appearance since axing the shows — at the Brit Awards next month. She will feature in the ceremony on February 8 via video. 

Previous articleKanye West Stopped ‘Graphic’ Second Sex Tape of Kim Kardashian, Ray J From Leaking
Next articleStudy Claims COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Drops Among Black People
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO