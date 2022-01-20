Thursday, January 20, 2022
Antonio Brown – Even Though He Acts Crazy, He Insists He’s Not | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*Earlier this month, #AntonioBrown made headlines after he left the field while taking off his uniform during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. He was later formally released from the team, and many people have shared their thoughts about the situation. While in discussion about the moment, people have questioned Antonio’s mental health, and now he’s addressing the speculations head-on.

In a preview clip for the upcoming episode of #IAmAthlete, Antonio spoke about the moment. #BrandonMarshall explained how he would have handled things with Bruce Arians under the circumstances that Antonio previously described. Antonio responded and said, “That’s the mental health coming in right there. Everyone in the world got a different form of reaction to what happened to me. And it’s based upon where you from, how you feel, and no one only gonna know that regard of who you is.”

He expanded the conversation on mental health and CTE and said, “The things with football players’ mental health and CTE is this, these guys are willing to do whatever it takes to make some obligation game. In the midst of those games, along that journey, they’re being mistreated. There’s a lot of stuff that went on that may have not been handled right.”

