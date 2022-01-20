Thursday, January 20, 2022
HomeDeaths/We Remember
Deaths/We Remember

WE REMEMBER: Black Music Industry Giant Sidney Miller Jr. Has Died | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Sidney Miller Jr.
Sidney Miller Jr.

*Sidney Miller Jr., a music industry giant has passed. Miller ran BRE (Black Radio Exclusive) magazine for more than 40 years which culminated in an annual conference and other events.  As of this posting, we don’t have any specific details as to the cause of death.

In establishing the first black music industry trade, Sidney Miller, Jr. earned his place as a pioneer in Black Music. His publication, Black Radio Exclusive (BRE), was founded on a dream, developed with perseverance, and brought to its leadership pinnacle through excellence. Under Miller’s leadership, BRE has contributed immensely to furthering the cause and importance of Black radio, promoting the significant impact that Black music artists and Black music have had in the world of contemporary music.

Miller had been a pioneer in marketing concepts before the start-up of BRE. A graduate of FAMU, Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida, the Pensacola native had become familiar with the club circuit along the East Coast while still in college. A musician himself, a mean trumpeter, he was a pre-med major but had to make a living. The Adderley brothers, Cannonball and Nat were among his college peers, and he spent most of his weekends booking them and others he put together in bands up and down the coast. Continuing to combine his artistry with good business sense, he entered the military as an officer where he continued his sideline business of playing and booking bands and entertainment for the Army.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB Networks Expected to Battle Over Gayle King When Her CBS Contract Ends

Capitol Records was his first record business home where he headed the Fame label imprint and worked in A&R under Artie Mogull with such diverse acts as Helen Reddy, Joe South, The Fortunes and Cannonball Adderley. He relocated from the Capitol branch in Atlanta to the Los Angeles tower at a rapid pace, eventually heading the entire promotions division, which included country & western, pop and R&B.

He believed so strongly in the potential and importance of a publication targeted to this market that he sold his house, his car and invested his savings into launching BRE, and the first issue of the publication in 1976. He introduced it to the NATRA Convention in Antigua, and it quickly became recognized as the first major magazine focusing on black music.

In addition to the magazine, Miller instituted the Annual BRE Conference, a prestigious gathering of key national and international Music figures. Superstars performing have included Prince, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Mariah Carey, Sade, L.L. Cool J, Hammer, and many more. Naughty By Nature was discovered at BRE. Hammer begged to be allowed on stage at a Los Angeles conference and then took off. Stevie Wonder composed a special song for BRE.

BRE Mag - Roxanne Shante
BRE Mag – Roxanne Shante

Miller also began “Hollywood Live,” the first live via satellite radio syndicated show of its kind to feature 800 call-in numbers and active participation with the music consumer. Frankie Crocker, of WBLS fame, was his host.

He served on the board of NARAS MusiCares Foundation, the Evander Holyfield Foundation, the National Black Programmers Coalition, the New Orleans Music Commission, the Atlanta Music Commission and the Washington, D.C. Music Commission. His walls are lined with many awards, accolades and commissions including the NAACP Image Award.

Currently, Sidney Miller Jr. is working on his new book “BackStage with Black Music in America,” due out in 2020. A BRE Reunion Conference is also in the works; He is also opening the Adderley School of Music with FAMU. The tireless innovator is always hard at work.

Developing …

Previous article‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Production Company Allowed Drug Use On Set, Lawsuit Claims
Next articleOnline Sellers to Receive Tax Forms for Transactions Over $600
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Fisher Jack -

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

Salaries of Will Smith, The Rock, Denzel and Other Black Stars Revealed

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO