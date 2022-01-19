Wednesday, January 19, 2022
HomeNews
News

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and Wife Are Expecting a Baby Boy

By Ny MaGee
0

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

*Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and his wife took to Instagram this week to announce they are having a baby.

Kilpatrick shared the exciting news in a video posted Wednesday on his Instagram page.

“Tonight we’re going to announce to everyone who is within earshot our great news,” he said during a nearly nine-minute long recording with his wife, sitting in front of a portrait of Rosa Parks. “Laticia and I are about to bring forth a brand new baby boy. We found out that we are pregnant.”

Kilpatrick’s wife Laticia is about 20 weeks pregnant. The pair reportedly tied the knot last July. 

READ MORE: Kwame Kilpatrick – Disgraced Ex-Detroit Mayor Opens New Business | WATCH

“We’re just excited about what God has done in our lives and our marriage and a beautiful gift of another son,” Kilpatrick said. He and Laticia have one son and Kilpatrick has three sons from his first marriage.

“We’re all boys,” he said. “The fifth boy is coming to the family.”

Kilpatrick was convicted in 2013 of 24 federal felony counts including racketeering conspiracy, fraud, extortion and tax crimes. He was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison but was released in January 2021 by Trump, who commuted his sentence.

Kilpatrick’s prison sentence was reduced under former President Trump’s commutation, but his 24 felony convictions remain. He also has to pay back $195,000 owed to the IRS and $1.5 million to Detroit, according to the report. 

After his release from prison, Kilpatrick told Deadline Detroit he has no plans of making a political comeback. 

“I know that’s what I’m supposed to be doing,” Kilpatrick said. “I can’t imagine doing anything else for the rest of my life.”

In the same interview, he acknowledged making “some terrible decisions” while he was the Democratic mayor of Detroit between 2002 and 2008.

Previous articleLaura Coates Turned Down by ‘Jeopardy’ Producers as Replacement Host
Next articleRihanna Fans Outraged Over ‘Disrespectful’ MLK Banner on Twitter
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Fisher Jack -

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Ny MaGee -
Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

Salaries of Will Smith, The Rock, Denzel and Other Black Stars Revealed

Denzel Washington’s Continued of Support Wiley College – Actor Makes 4th $100k Installment

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO