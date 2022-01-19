Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and Wife Are Expecting a Baby Boy

*Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and his wife took to Instagram this week to announce they are having a baby.

Kilpatrick shared the exciting news in a video posted Wednesday on his Instagram page.

“Tonight we’re going to announce to everyone who is within earshot our great news,” he said during a nearly nine-minute long recording with his wife, sitting in front of a portrait of Rosa Parks. “Laticia and I are about to bring forth a brand new baby boy. We found out that we are pregnant.”

Kilpatrick’s wife Laticia is about 20 weeks pregnant. The pair reportedly tied the knot last July.

“We’re just excited about what God has done in our lives and our marriage and a beautiful gift of another son,” Kilpatrick said. He and Laticia have one son and Kilpatrick has three sons from his first marriage.

“We’re all boys,” he said. “The fifth boy is coming to the family.”

Kilpatrick was convicted in 2013 of 24 federal felony counts including racketeering conspiracy, fraud, extortion and tax crimes. He was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison but was released in January 2021 by Trump, who commuted his sentence.

Kilpatrick’s prison sentence was reduced under former President Trump’s commutation, but his 24 felony convictions remain. He also has to pay back $195,000 owed to the IRS and $1.5 million to Detroit, according to the report.

After his release from prison, Kilpatrick told Deadline Detroit he has no plans of making a political comeback.

“I know that’s what I’m supposed to be doing,” Kilpatrick said. “I can’t imagine doing anything else for the rest of my life.”

In the same interview, he acknowledged making “some terrible decisions” while he was the Democratic mayor of Detroit between 2002 and 2008.