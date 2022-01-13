Thursday, January 13, 2022
HomeNews
News

MAGA App Gettr Bans Black Pundit for Using N-word | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
0

Jon Miller
Jon Miller – image via Twitter

*When former Donald Trump aide Jason Miller launched the social media site GETTR, he touted it as a “cancel-free zone,” but now the platform is moving to ban users.

As reported by The Daily Beast, Jon Miller, a Black male, right-wing pundit, has been banned after using the N-word in his profile. Jon then took to Twitter to rant about it, saying, “The ‘free speech’ frauds at @GETTRofficial have suspended me for no reason. I didn’t even use it. I had no posts. Guess I was too critical of them for suspending others? What does it say when the 1st platform to ban me is the one that sells itself as the free speech alternative?”

Communications director Ebony Boden clapped back, writing: “You did use our platform, and you included the N-word in your profile, a clear violation of our terms of service. Gettr does defend free speech but we’ve got no room for racial slurs. Bye,” Bowden wrote.

Jon Miller responded, “Wow a black man can’t even refer to his own people freely if it makes a patronizing white woman mad! We ADOPTED that word as a term of ENDEARMENT because of racist Democrats (slave owners) like you.”

OTHER NEWS: Louisiana Judge Responds to Using N-Word in Video of Home Burglary [WATCH]

A GETTR spokesperson said in a statement, “Jon Miller was suspended from GETTR because he used the N-word in his profile. This is a clear violation of our terms of service.”

GETTR describes itself as a “social media platform founded on the principles of free speech, independent thought and rejecting political censorship and ‘cancel culture.'”

Jason Miller recently told “Mornings with Maria” that alternative social media platforms such as GETTR are popping up to take down Big Tech.

“This has never been about GETTR vs. Truth Social,” he said. “This is about taking power away from Silicon Valley oligarchs and decentralizing more, so it’s not just Twitter and Facebook who have all the control.”

He also touched on “political discrimination” on social media against right-leaning beliefs. 

“Look at the way Nicki Minaj was put into digital jail, or the way that they’re trying to cancel Dave Chappelle. So, they’re not going to stop until they completely frame the world in their own viewpoint,” Jason Miller said. 

“This is truly a global issue; it’s not just in the U.S. where you have these frustrations with Big Tech,” he said. “What we have a focus on here is protecting the free speech but also making sure it’s a safe environment for people to join.” 

Previous article2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO
Next articleTikTok Influencer Dead After Lover Strangled Him Over Video Game
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO