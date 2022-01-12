Wednesday, January 12, 2022
HomeNews
News

Genetic Mutation is Reason Why Black People Are Born with Blue Eyes

By Ny MaGee
0

mother and kids have blue eyes
Image via YouTube screenshot

*Researchers from the University of Copenhagen say genetic mutation is the reason why Black people are born with blue eyes 

As reported by Travel Noire, a study of 800 blue-eyed men and women from several countries “found that all the participants have the same DNA sequence for blue eyes, thanks to a genetic mutation that took place an estimated 10,000 years ago,” the outlet writes. 

“Originally, we all had brown eyes,” Professor Hans Eiberg from the university’s Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, argues in the study. “But a genetic mutation affecting the OCA2 gene in our chromosomes resulted in the creation of a ‘switch’ which literally ‘turned off’ the ability to produce brown eyes.”

OTHER NEWS: Kids Lose It When Surprised by Their Older Brother, Home from the Army (Watch)

Here’s more from the report:

The OCA2 gene formerly called the P gene is a gene code that produces a pigment called melanin, according to scientists with Medline Plus. Melanin is the substance that gives skin, hair, and eyes their color. Scientists believe the mutation altered the amount of melanin produced in the iris of the eyes. Because the melanin concentration is too low to produce brown eyes, blue eyes are produced instead.

It is believed that almost every blue-eyed person on earth today inherited the same gene mutation from the same source, according to research from Edmund Custers, who has spent more than a decade in clinical research writing about human anatomy and physiology.

According to Custers, Black people born with blue eyes are affected by the same OCA2 genetic mutation. Waardenburg syndrome can also impact eye color, per the report.

Previous articleVigil Held for Victims of Bronx Apartment Fire; All 17 Identified | VIDEO
Next articleWE REMEMBER: Ronnie Spector (‘Be My Baby’) Dies at 78
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO