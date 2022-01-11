Kids Lose It When Surprised by Their Older Brother, Home from the Army (Watch)

*These young siblings thought a giant stuffed monkey was their Christmas present.

But when the car with their expected car gift rolled up and one of the siblings opened the door, it was no stuffed animal. Seated in the passenger seat, holding the stuffed monkey in front of him to hide his face, was their older brother, home from the Army.

And judging from the tears that poured out of the two younger siblings upon seeing him, he had been away for quite a while. Big bro even commented on how much they had grown as he lifted each of his siblings into his arms.

The kids were so moved by his presence that they couldn’t speak.

Grab some tissue and watch below: