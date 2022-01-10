Monday, January 10, 2022
‘The View’ Trying to Find New Conservative Co-host … That They Can Stand

By Ny MaGee
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez on The View – Feb. 19, 2020

*The View” is said to be looking for a conservative co-host that the other women on the show don’t currently dislike. 

The moderator job remains open six months after Meghan McCain’s exit and has since turned to recurring co-hosts to fill her seat. 

“It’s driving Whoopi crazy,” a former ABC News executive told The Post. “Having people come in and out with no one permanent interrupts the flow.”

There are rumors that a conservative voice on the show would not be welcomed by the other women. 

“Don’t underestimate how mean some of the people at the table can be,” the former ABC executive said. “There are those who won’t want to sign on because of that.”

READ MORE: Whoopi Is So ‘Over’ Omicron: Goldberg Zooms Into ‘The View’ From COVID Quarantine (Watch)

Current executive producer Brian Teta ”is too much of a people-pleaser, the former ABC executive said. “The panel runs right over him. He won’t want to choose someone that will makes the others mad. So I really wonder who’s making the casting decisions over there now.”

A spokeswoman for “The View” emailed a statement that said: “The [show’s] co-hosts have great chemistry, and we look forward to finding the right fit to join these smart, funny and fearless women. Executive Producer Brian Teta’s strong plan to select a new co-host is on track.”

“‘The View’ hasn’t had a conservative host in a long time,” conservative author Candace Owens told The Post. “It was kind of a joke to hire Meghan McCain in the Trump era. She was not reflecting the views of conservatives in the country and she was lambasting us. They have a fear of having a true conservative on the network. These ladies aren’t exactly the most intellectual ladies. I don’t think they work in truth.”

A source at ABC denied executives are struggling to find a new, conservative co-host. Meanwhile, Ann Coulter said she would take the job.

“Yes, of course I would [take the job] but they will never pick me,” Coulter told The Post. “[It seems] they don’t mean what they say. You might be exposing a double-secret requirement: Must be a dumb, easy-to-push-around Republican.”

An insider said, “They will never take Ann Coulter.”

The tea spiller added, “They’re really looking for someone who can have polite arguments to raise the ratings without getting too aggressive. They’re also not looking for someone who could possibly win an argument.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

