Meagan Good is ‘Focused on Therapy’ Following Split from DeVon Franklin

*Meagan Good says she is focusing on her continued therapy sessions following her divorce from pastor DeVon Franklin.

Good and Franklin announced last month that they are calling it quits after nine years of marriage. The actress appeared on “The Real” on Wednesday where she opened up about her personal growth over the past year.

“It’s been amazing, like so many transitions,” she said, as reported by People.”Projects that I prayed for, just health transitions, just taking a moment to really take everything in and get myself, my spirit, my soul ready for 40.”

Good added, “It’s been a whirlwind with the show and the movies. It’s crazy. It’s a blessing.”

Good said she stopped drinking ahead of her 40th birthday in August, and “really got focused on therapy.”

“It was like, ‘OK, I’m going to take a beat for myself.’ I stopped drinking back in April,” she said, explaining that she did not drink alcohol through August. “I wanted to just really focus on therapy and dive into some things that I experienced in the past that I haven’t spoken about publicly yet and one day I will whenever I feel God’s called me to it.”

She added, “But I was like, ‘I really need to deal with these things and just sit down and dig in and be really intentional about this next season and this next act of my life.’”

Good and Franklin reportedly split months before they announced last month that they’re calling it quits.

Franklin filed legal documents in December in an L.A. courthouse. The date of separation is listed as Aug. 21, 2021, and the reason he cited for the divorce is “irreconcilable differences.”

Good and Franklin tied the knot on June 16, 2012, and have no children together. They initially met on the set of the 2011 film “Jumping the Broom,” and got engaged in May 2012.

The estranged couple released a statement to People confirming the news of their divorce, saying that “after much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected.”

Most recently, Franklin said he is experiencing both “pain and peace” following his separation from Good.