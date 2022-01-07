Jim Jones Says it was Joke! (His Mom Teaching Him To Tongue Kiss) + Plus Mama Responds | WATCH

*We need a clean-up on aisle 2! Dipset rapper Jim Jones is trying to clean up a mess he created by running his mouth and saying crazy ish that’s now come back to bite him in his azz. What we’re talking about is what he said about his mama Nancy showing him how to tongue kiss. Yep, he’s tryin’ to clarify his remarks once he became a trending topic on Twitter.

“For the record, I love my momma more than anything in the world,” he said in an Instagram video. “And for the record, it was a joke. People take things way too far. It don’t bother us anyway, but let’s get it clear. That’s weak what y’all trying to project.”

Jim Jones also tried to downplay the controversy in the post’s caption.

“Knock it off enjoy the laugh stop takin life so serious,” he wrote. “Th media loves to take something so simple and tune into a head line smh lol. Stop it 5. My child hood was better than urs and I was raised to b a respectful young man by nothin but queens. But carry on don’t forget to stream. We set th trends Thnku for all th support.”

Jim Jones originally made the comments about his mother on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast. During the conversation, the 45-year-old rapper said his mom taught him everything about sex then mentioned how he learned to tongue kiss.

“My moms taught me how to kiss when I was younger,” he said. “She taught me how to tongue kiss when I was younger. There wasn’t no instructions. She showed me with her mouth.”

Jim Jones mentioned his mother kissing him again when Angela Yee asked if he found tongue kissing to be disgusting at first.

“The first time I tongue kissed a girl, yeah,” he said. “With moms, it didn’t faze me.”

In the meantime, Mama Jones is getting in on the action and has responded to the controversy. Take a look via the IG post below. We think you’ll find her comments very interesting, too.