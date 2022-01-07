Friday, January 7, 2022
HomeNews
News

New Study Unpacks Reason Why Companies Aren’t Hiring Black Men

By Ny MaGee
0

Black man & White man shaking hands - Dreamstime_
Black man & White man shaking hands – Dreamstime

*According to a new study, Black men continue to have high unemployment rates because companies refuse to hire them. 

Business Insider writes, “By not hiring them to fill the 10.6 million open jobs, companies are partially responsible for $50 billion missing in the economy,” according to a new study by the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR).

Here’s more from the outlet:

The unemployment rate for Black men remains high: 7.3% in November, compared to 3.4% among white men looking for work, according to Labor Department data. Roughly 697,000 Black men need employment, even as the country recorded 10.6 million vacant jobs in November.

According to the CEPR study, Black men are excluded from the workforce due to racist hiring practices, as well as being killed and imprisoned at higher rates than other groups. This doesn’t just hurt Black men and their families and communities — CEPR estimates that the lost income from racial discrimination costs the overall US economy $50 billion a year.

OTHER NEWS: The Intersection of Prostate Cancer, Black Men, Family Medical Secrets & More On ‘Auto Trends’

Algernon Austin, the author of the CEPR study, noted that closing the Black-white jobs gap, “could add about $30 billion annually to Black communities and make a significant reduction in Black poverty,” Austin writes. 

“Since we typically focus on the unemployment rate, we are missing the full impact of joblessness for Black men,” said Austin.

“Black job-seekers face discrimination even when they have an elite college degree, such as one from Harvard or Stanford,”  S. Michael Gaddis, a UCLA sociologist who studies employment discrimination told Insider.

The study noted that incarceration and death at a young age are two major reasons for the low employment rate among Black men. 

It’s “the self-evident discrimination in the labor market revealing itself,” Dr. William Spriggs, an economics professor at Howard University and the chief economist for the AFL-CIO told Insider. “The numbers this time are just startling.

Previous articleWatch Lawrence N. Brooks Tell His Story: Oldest WWII Vet Dies at 112 (Video)
Next articleAfrican American Film Critics Association Statement on the Passing of Sidney Poitier
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO