Don Lemon Claps Back at ‘Haters’ During Drunk NYE Rant [WATCH]

*Don Lemon clapped back at his haters during a drunken rant while hosting CNN’s live New Year’s Eve celebration stream along with fellow anchor Alisyn Camerota and comedian Dulce Sloan on December 31.

Lemon’s antics became meme material on social media. During the broadcast, he ranted about his “haters” and why they target him.

“I don’t give a — what you think about me, what do you think about that. I am who I am,” Lemon said. “I’m a grown, successful black man who a lot of people hate because they’re not used to people seeing me – and people like me – in the position that I am. To be able to share what I…my point of view on television, it freaks people out. And you know what? You can kiss my behind. I do not care.”

READ MORE: ‘No More Broke D**k’ in 2022! Vows Dulcé Sloan to Don Lemon on CNN | WATCH

Lemon continued, “I don’t care. I really don’t care. I have one life and this is who I am and I feel very, um…” before Sloan completed his sentence by saying: “blessed”. “To be able to do this. So all the hate I get? It’s motivation to me. Bring it, I don’t care.”

Watch the wild moment via the Twitter video above. One Twitter user responded, “What a drunken embarrassing mess.”

Another added, “Looks like New Years Eve is a bunch of people trying to stay relevant, from Miley Cyrus to Don.”

A third Twitter user commented, “Not sure why CNN would feel the need to show their employees inebriated ? Looked pretty tacky to me.”

“Chris Cuomo would NEVER talk like this! Don is not a professional! You might care if YOU get fired!!,” tweeted another.

Y’all- she said No More Broke Dick 😭😭😭 Don Lemon’s face though lmao pic.twitter.com/wF7lpv31AN — LoLa (@lolalissaa) January 1, 2022

Alexandra Jane wrote for the Root, “Lemon was passed a few too many — leading to a full on rant, popping out of a lemon cake, and a good bit of on-air twerking.

“Don Lemon, who joined the network in 2003 as an anchor, has always been outspoken, but only during the holiday do we get to watch him get loose off the goose (or was it tequila?) like this.”

One Twitter user referenced the sexual assault allegations against Lemon made by Hampton’s bartender Dustin Hice, saying: “did he s assault any bartenders?”

Another person commented, “Don Lemon is trending. Did he grab a guys penis?”