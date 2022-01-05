Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Saweetie Joins Forces with Cher for Brand Partnership with MAC Cosmetics [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*Cher and Saweetie have joined forces for MAC cosmetic’s newest campaign, Challenge Accepted.

Per Variety, the campaign dropped on Jan. 4 alongside an inspirational promo video. In it, Cher is seen wearing her iconic outfit from the 1975 cover of “Time.”

“I love lasting forever,” she says in the clip — which you can watch above.

“I was always Cher, but I didn’t have the luxury of makeup, hair and costumes at four,” the music icon said in a statement. “I was always stubborn. Later, that stubbornness turned into my mantra… I DON’T BELIEVE IN THE WORD ‘NO’…no matter what happened, I never gave up. I couldn’t let it matter what people thought. I took risks because…what else do you do? I was like a bumper car: when I hit a wall I just backed up and turned around. I’ve been saying Challenge Accepted for a Millennium.”

READ MORE: Still Icy… McDonald’s and Saweetie Unveil New Merch Collection to Celebrate the Saweetie Meal

In her own statement, Saweetie had this to say about the campaign: “I was so honored to partner with a legend like Cher and a brand I’ve always loved like Mac, it was the perfect fit,” she said in a statement. “Cher’s regal energy is so contagious so being alongside her in Challenge Accepted has been an unforgettable experience.”

via: In Style

So what exactly does the makeup giant’s new Challenge Accepted campaign entail? Well, on Jan. 4, the brand is asking consumers to put their products to the test against sweat, water, heat, cold temperatures, bad weather — really anything. They promise that their highly pigmented, quality, transfer-resistant, and waterproof formulas will last against all the elements (natural or man-made) all day long. Then they want you to head to social media and share a photo of your flawless makeup with the hashtag #MACChallengeAccepted.

“It just lets me know that whatever I’m doing, I’m doing it right because the fact that MAC thought of me to be a part of a campaign that is so iconic just means a lot to me,” Saweetie shared with InStyle over the phone. “So I’m just really grateful, and to share a screen with Cher was so fun. She’s also just full of so much wisdom.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

