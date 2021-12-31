Dior Cancels Travis Scott Collaboration Following Astroworld Tragedy

*Dior has indefinitely postponed Travis Scott’s “Cactus Jack Dior” line amid the career hit the rapper has taken following his deadly Astroworld music festival last month.

Scott’s line of products with the French luxury house was slated for release in January 2022.

In a statement shared with Women’s Wear Daily, a Dior rep said: “Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection.”

The news comes after a Congressional panel launched an investigation into Live Nation, the organizer of the Astroworld Festival that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured when a crowd rushed the stage and trampled concertgoers.

The House Oversight Committee announced that it will launch a bipartisan probe into what caused the fatalities at Scott’s music festival. The committee sent a letter to Michael Rapino, CEO of LiveNation, requesting information about the concert promoter’s role at the event.

“Concert attendees have provided firsthand accounts of being crushed within the crowd as it surged towards the stage,” the letter read, People reports. “Live Nation Entertainment (Live Nation) was the concert promoter reportedly responsible for ‘planning, staffing, putting up money, securing permits, finding vendors, communicating with local agencies,’ for Astroworld Festival.”

The committee is asking Live Nation to submit documents related to security and medical staff, citing reports that on-site first aid responders were “inexperienced or ill-equipped to deal with mass injuries.”

“Some attendees stated that the placement of barricades made it difficult to escape. Experts have stated that Astroworld Festival organizers failed to heed warning signs,” the committee added.

Travis Scott spoke about the deadly music festival in an interview with Charlamagne tha God that you can watch via the YouTube clip above.