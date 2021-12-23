Congress to Investigate Astroworld Organizer Live Nation

*A Congressional panel has launched an investigation into the organizer of the Astroworld Festival that left 10 people dead.

The House Oversight Committee announced on Wednesday that it will launch a bipartisan probe into what caused the tragedy at rapper Travis Scott’s music festival. The committee sent a letter to Michael Rapino, CEO of LiveNation, requesting information about the concert promoter’s role at the event.

“Concert attendees have provided firsthand accounts of being crushed within the crowd as it surged towards the stage,” the letter read, People reports. “Live Nation Entertainment (Live Nation) was the concert promoter reportedly responsible for ‘planning, staffing, putting up money, securing permits, finding vendors, communicating with local agencies,’ for Astroworld Festival.”

The committee is asking Live Nation to submit documents related to security and medical staff, citing reports that on-site first aid responders were “inexperienced or ill-equipped to deal with mass injuries.”

“Some attendees stated that the placement of barricades made it difficult to escape. Experts have stated that Astroworld Festival organizers failed to heed warning signs,” the committee added.

According to a report from the medical examiner, the ten fatalities at the Astroworld have been attributed to compression asphyxia. Per Variety, one victim had a “contributory cause” of death on account of the “combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol.”

The report was issued Thursday by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston.

Travis Scott has so far been named in more than 200 lawsuits related to the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured at Houston’s NRG Park on Nov. 5. A $2 billion lawsuit was filed against Scott, Drake, Apple Music, Live Nation, and NRG Stadium, where the event was held, on behalf of the 282 victims who were physically or mentally impacted by the tragedy.