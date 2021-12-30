Chicago Police Dispatcher Slams Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Handling of Crime Wave [VIDEO]

*A Chicago 911 dispatcher has condemned Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s handling of the city’s crime wave, calling her “a disgrace” for turning the Windy City into “a death zone.”

Dispatcher Keith Thornton called out Lightfoot in a viral online rant last week and warned tourists about the dangers in the city.

“If you are a Chicagoan, living here or doing business here, even just visiting as a tourist here, your safety is compromised and in jeopardy,” he said according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Thornton appeared on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday and noted that Lightfoot has failed to support cops, adding, “the blood is on her hands.”

“It’s out of control,” he said of the violence, “and the citizens of Chicago deserve to know that what’s being done behind closed doors or what’s being told to them, it’s all false,” Thornton added.

“Things have just gone downwind from previous administrations,” he said. “But this is the absolute worst that it’s been where it is affecting every part of the community within Chicago, every part of the town.”

The city has reportedly been plagued by spikes in violent crime, with Thornton Jr. informing his social media followers that the 16th District, in particular, is significantly understaffed — something he blames Lightfoot for.

Last year Mayor Lightfoot backed a plan to defund the police budget by $80 million. Now she is publicly pleading with federal officials to send agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to the Windy City to help overwhelmed cops.

“We cannot continue to endure the level of violence that we are now experiencing,” Lightfoot said during a 40-minute speech. “I feel the urgency every day.”

As reported by the New York Post, the shooting victims in the city for the year reached 4,270 on Sunday. Thornton has had enough, as he made clear in a 28-minute Facebook rant (see above).

“This mayor does not care about Chicago police officers, period,” Thornton said.

“She doesn’t care about any first responders. She don’t care about the damn city,” he added. “Doesn’t matter if you’re white, black, Asian, Hispanic, other. Straight, gay. Democrat or Republican. She doesn’t even care about her city workers.

“All that lady cares about is her f—ing self,” Thornton said. “And I pray you’re watching this because you’re a disgrace. And I’m tired of it, and your city is tired of it.”

“Matter of fact, it’s not your city,” he continued. “The city of Chicago is tired of it.”