Tuesday, December 28, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Deaths/We Remember

LAPD Video Shows Officer Shooting that Killed 14-Year-Old Bystander in Dressing Room

By EURPublisher01
0

*The Los Angeles Police Department released bodycam video footage and audio recordings Monday that shows the moments before and after an officer opened fire with a long rifle inside a North Hollywood Burlington store on Thursday, killing a 14-year-old girl and the assault suspect.

The footage captures the suspect’s erratic movements in the store, his attacks on multiple customers and the moments the officer opened fire. It also shows that police didn’t give any commands to the suspect, who was shot down the aisle from his bloodied victim. Video showed that the officer who opened fire was told more than a dozen times by other responding officers to “slow down” before he fired. That officer has been placed on administrative leave.

None of the footage or audio released Monday show the girl, 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta, who was shot and killed by a stray bullet. The LAPD said Monday it believed the bullet ricocheted off the ground and pierced the dressing room wall, where the girl was hiding with her mother, directly where the suspect was shot.

Watch the released bodycam footage of the shooting below:

Evidence from the shooting – including 911 calls, police radio audio, body camera footage from responding officers and surveillance footage from inside the store – shows officers received conflicting information over whether the suspect had a gun.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner ruled the girl’s death a homicide by a gunshot wound to the chest. Mourners left flowers and a votive candle outside the store in a makeshift memorial on Christmas. The coroner identified the male suspect as 24-year-old Daniel Elena Lopez.

Previous articleDr. Oz to Oprah: ‘Stay Out’ of Pennsylvania Senate Race!
Next articleShe’s Okay: Bad Pass During Rockets-Hornets Pelts Fan in the Head, Knocking Her Sideways (Watch)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO