Ava DuVernay Delivers Special Message with ‘Naomi’ Teaser Trailer | WATCH

*As 2021 closes, TV viewers are looking towards 2022 and what it brings on the small screen. Among those things is an Ava DuVernay directed show for CW called “Naomi.” It’s the newest edition to the network’s roster of shows featuring superheroes from the DC Comics universe.

Based on the 2019 comic book series of the same name, “Naomi” centers on the title character, a comic book-loving teenager, who sets out to uncover the origins of a supernatural event that shakes her hometown to its core while pursuing her hidden destiny.

“Naomi” stars Kaci Walfall in the title role, Mary-Charles Jones as Annabelle, Cranston Johnson as Zumbado. Barry Watson as Greg, Mouzam Makkar as Jennifer, Alexander Wraith as Dee, Daniel Puig as Nathan, Aidan Gemme as Jacob, Will Meyers as Anthony, Camila Moreno as Lourdes and Stephanie March as Akira

“When a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle,” according to the drama’s description, via The Root. “She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg and linguistics teacher Jennifer. After an encounter with Zumbado, the mysterious owner of a used car lot, leaves her shaken, Naomi turns to tattoo parlor owner Dee, who becomes her reluctant mentor. While unfolding the mystery about herself, Naomi also effortlessly navigates her high school friendships with kids on the military base as well as well as local townies, including ex-boyfriend and high school jock Nathan; Annabelle’s longtime, loyal boyfriend Jacob; proud “townie” Anthony; and fellow comic book enthusiast Lourdes, who works in a vintage collectible shop. As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.”

In a new teaser trailer for “Naomi,” Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, makes a special appearance with a message for viewers.

“Don’t believe everything you think, that’s what Naomi’s about. Check it out!,” she said. “Say less, ma’am! We’re way ahead of you.”

Naomi premieres at 9:00 pm ET on January 11, 2022, on The CW. Scroll below for a look at the teaser trailer for the show.