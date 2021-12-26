On Spout Podcast Adele Reveals the Song She Will NEVER Perform Live | LISTEN

*In the most recent interview on the Spout Podcast, host Tamara Dhia chatted with Grammy-winning superstar, Adele, about basketball, her friendship with Drake, and the one song on her long-awaited fourth studio album, 30 , she will never perform live. Listen to the full interview above or here.

Nearly six years between album releases, the chart-topping British songstress Adele admits heartbreak and divorce inspired the songs found on 30 . During her interview on Spout, she opens up to Host Tamara Dhia about the emotionally challenging “To Be Loved.”

“I’ve only really sung it a few times and definitely can’t even really listen to it without getting emotional,” Adele tells Dhia. “So, I will not be performing that one live…no, never.”

Making post-divorce look good, Adele gushes about her love for basketball, even before her romance with sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul. Adele admits, ”I’ve loved basketball for years.”

When it comes to her state of mind and how she feels returning to centerstage, Adele says, “More than anything my brain is bloody on fire right now! My brain is happy and it’s fed and it’s calm. It’s hard work to get that after a divorce.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Brandy’s Daughter Opens Up About ‘Insecurities’ Over Her Weight Issues [WATCH]

As far as getting basketball lessons from Lebron, Adele laughs, “What? No! I ain’t got time, I’m putting out an album!”

Listen to the full Adele interview on the Spout Podcast NOW. The Spout Podcast can be heard on Spotify, Google, Apple Podcast, or any other major podcasting platform. Click HERE.

About Spout:

The Spout Podcast is a weekly podcast where famous people spout about more than they are famous for. Each episode of the Spout Podcast gives artists a chance to have a meaningful conversation with one of Spout’s influencers/hosts about a topic that they personally feel passionate about beyond their music.

The Spout Podcast is distributed to every major podcast platform, including Spotify, Google, and Apple Podcasts. To listen to the latest episode, visit http://www.spoutpodcast.com/

Follow Spout on Instagram: @Spout_Podcast, Twitter: @Spout_Podcast, and YouTube: Spout Podcast.

source: myloudmouth.com