Mike Tyson’s Cannabis Brand ‘Tyson 2.0’ Expands to Over 100 California Retailers

*Mike Tyson launched his U.S.-based cannabis brand Tyson 2.0 in October and now the company has explained to over 100 retailers across California.

“With the launch of products in California, consumers throughout the golden state can now experience some of my favorite cannabis products and strains. Each Tyson 2.0 product has been personally tested and approved by me. I’m better today thanks to the healing powers of cannabis, and I’m eager to share what we’ve created so others can benefit from this magical plant the way I have,” said Tyson in a statement.

Tyson previously said: “Cannabis has changed me for the good both mentally and physically, and I want to share that gift with others who are also seeking relief. My vision for Tyson 2.0 is to make high-quality cannabis products available to consumers at various price points.”

READ MORE: Malawi Government Wants Mike Tyson as Official Cannabis Ambassador

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson)

As reported by LA Focus Newspaper, “Tyson 2.0 offers eighth (3.5g) jars and (1g) pre-rolls of premium flower featuring several strains including the famous Toad lines, Gelato, Lemon Pie and Runtz,” the outlet writes. Per the report, products include “flower jars and pre-rolls are available now at retailers across California including Planet 13, Sherbinskis, Cookies, One Plant, The Originals and Showgrow and more.”

“We are thrilled to bring Tyson 2.0 to California. Not only is it home, it’s also the largest and most mature cannabis market in the nation. We are in 100 to date and aim to be in 5 times as many doors by the end of 2022,” shared Adam Wilks, Tyson 2.0 CEO. “To celebrate the launch, we are hosting giveaways and other brand experiences that include a grand prize of a cultivation tour with Mike.”

News of the brand expansion comes amid reports that the government of Malawi wants the former heavyweight champion boxer as the country’s official cannabis ambassador.

Malawi’s agriculture minister Lobin Low has invited Tyson to become the face of the country’s growing cannabis industry in an effort to attract investors and tourism, according to CNN. The invite has received push back from Malawi’s Centre for Public Accountability (CPA), which claims the government is ignoring Tyson’s criminal history, specifically his 1992 rape conviction, for which he served six years in prison.

“Yes he paid his debt three years he was in jail, but we are saying to be the face of a nation is something beyond reformatory,” said Kondwani Munthali, acting director of the CPA. “We would want a less controversial character than Tyson.”

Gracian Lungu, a spokesperson for Malawi’s Ministry of Agriculture, dismissed the criticism, telling CNN: “Malawi as a nation believes that Mr. Tyson is a right and reformed person as he was released on parole.”

Lungu added: “The moral appeal by some quarters, to continue holding Mr. Tyson to a wall of moral incapacity doesn’t hold water.”

“It’s about business, (and) economic business of cannabis,” Malawi’s Minister of Gender, Patricia Kaliati, told CNN. “We look for the prominent people, the decision makers who can say a thing which can be recognized internationally.”