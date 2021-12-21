Angela Simmons Not Joining Cast of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

*Amid rumors that Angela Simmons is joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”… as it turns out, she’s not.

Meanwhile, celebrity insider and blogger B. Scott was first to reveal on “The Real” that Simmons would be joining the show.

“Yes. Angela Simmons has been taping and the network loves her, but she’s under contract with someone else. So, we may not see her on the show. We will see her a little bit on the show,” Scott said.

Watch Scott tell it in the YouTube clip below.

READ MORE: B. Scott Shares Exclusive Details About New Cast Members of ‘RHOA’ on ‘The Real’ | WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons)

Here’s more from MadameNoire:

The rumor emerged after The Growing Up Hip-Hop star was spotted on set as filming for season 14 of the coveted reality TV show was underway, but sources from the production team told TMZ that the news was all hearsay. Angela was rubbing shoulders with a few other Real Housewives celebs when she was seen at Marlo Hampton’s lavish party at Le’Archive in Atlanta, but she was just there for a night of fun, not to appear in the forthcoming season.

B. Scott said Ne-Yo’s ex-fiancée, Monyetta Shaw, has also been filming with the cast. Additionally, BOSSIP reports that rapper LightSkinKeisha is joining season 14 of the long-running Bravo reality series.

The rumored newbies are joining RHOA regulars Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield, and Marlo Hampton. Sanya Richards-Ross, a former track and field athlete, has also been added to the lineup.

We previously reported that the upcoming new season will be without Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams who recently exited RHOA after over 10 years with the franchise.

In related news, Andy Cohen responded to former RHOA star NeNe Leakes’ appearance on “The Real” last month where she said she would return to the show if she had a sit down with him.

“You know, we are in the midst of shooting season 14 of the Atlanta housewives, and it’s great and Marlo has her peach and Shereé is back, and we have some new faces and some great faces and Kenya Moore is on fire, and so I am really focused right now on season 14 of the housewives of Atlanta and not really looking beyond that right now,” he said told the hosts of “The Real”.