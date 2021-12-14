B. Scott Shares Exclusive Details About New Cast Members of ‘RHOA’ on ‘The Real’ | WATCH

*On THE REAL airing Wednesday, December 15th , TV personality and celebrity blogger B. Scott shares exclusive details about the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” revealing to co-hosts Loni Love and Adrienne Houghton and guest co-host Cynthia Bailey that Angela Simmons and Monyetta Show will be joining the show.

LONI LOVE:

I would like to know, since you dominate the game with exclusive content, do you have any tea to spill?

ADRIENNE HOUGHTON:

Some exclusives!

SCOTT:

You know I couldn’t come to The Real without no tea. I have a little backstory. You know Andy (Cohen) came to the show and he was talking about the housewives of Atlanta, and he said that the new season was great, and he didn’t tell you why it was great. And so, I have some of the information as to why it’s great.

LONI LOVE:

Why?

SCOTT:

Just a little recap. I was the one that exclusively said that Porsha was not returning to the show. I was the one that said that Cynthia was most likely. That most likely came from my love for you, not coming to the show.

CYNTHIA BAILEY:

Yours truly.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Flavor Flav in Car Accident with Falling Boulder – ‘Emotionally Shaken Up’ Says Rep

SCOTT:

I also said that Shereé was returning to the show. I also said that Marlo would for the first time ever would be holding a peach. And I also mentioned the new housewife was Sanya Richards-Ross. And so, the new tea today is that I know that some new ladies have been taping and filming with the housewives of Atlanta.

CYNTHIA BAILEY

OK!

ADRIENNE HOUGHTON:

Some new ladies that are not Sanya?

SCOTT:

Yes, and one of which is drumroll, please, Angela Simmons.

CYNTHIA BAILEY:

What?

SCOTT:

Yes. Angela Simmons has been taping and the network loves her, but she’s under contract with someone else. So, we may not see her on the show. We will see her a little bit on the show.

ADRIENNE HOUGHTON:

But she won’t be holding a peach, just yet.

SCOTT:

She will not just yet until she figures out her prior commitments.

LONI LOVE:

Oh because she was with VH1, right?

SCOTT:

Exactly. And then also, I’m not done yet! The other lady is Monyetta Shaw. Ne-Yo’s ex-fiancé has two children with Ne-Yo. She is also really good friends with Kandi.

ADRIENNE HOUGHTON:

I know who Monyetta is. I love Mo.

Airing Wednesday, December 15th on THE REAL— check local listings.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

About THE REAL

THE REAL is a daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its eighth season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication, with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, reflect the viewing audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. The show prides itself on strong powerful women using their platform to discuss timely and topical issues. Their frankness and honesty combined with their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships. Unlike other talk shows, these collective fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made The Real a daily destination for multicultural women. The show is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television