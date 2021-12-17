The Pulse of Entertainment: Guitarist Gregory Goodloe’s ‘In Paradise’ on New Single | LISTEN

*“Go inside yourself and listen to the vibe of music and imagine everything is alright,” Guitarist Gregory Goodloe said about the meaning of his new single “In Paradise” (Hip Jazz Records), which debuted as the most added single on Billboard and Groove Jazz Music Charts. “It came mostly by the pandemic…writing a song takes you out the mindset of what’s going on. It’s what musicians do…ease the pain.”

Goodloe is a Jazz, R&B and Gospel guitarist who has played for or opened for such iconic artists as Dave Koz, Norman Brown, Howard Hewett, Shirley Caesar, John P. Kee, Michael McDonald, Ben Tankard and Tank. Gregory Goodloe also served as music director for the group Surface and Jazz/Soul singer Aysha.

“In Paradise” was produced by Jeff Canady and features Canady on drums; Demetrius Nabors on keyboard; Robert Skinner on bass, and Anthony Booker on rhythm guitar. “In Paradise” is his third single released this year following “Step N Out” and “Somewhere Out There,” which will be featured on his next, yet to be titled, album. Two years ago his “Stylin’” single, written and produced by Grammy-nominated Darren Rahn, reached #1 on Billboard.

“The producer and I kind of wanted to go a different angle instead of the cookie-cut Smooth Jazz,” he added. “You have to cookie-cut to be on radio. Some listeners are not ready for change. We were thinking of ballroom…R&B feel, but still keep it Smooth Jazz.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Spike Lee Inks Multi-Year Partnership with Netflix

An Army veteran, Gregory also has a radio show, “Mile High Smooth Jazz,” airing Thursdays and Saturdays on Worldwide Jazz Radio. He will be performing his single and more January 25, 2022 in Las Vegas for a Worldwide Jazz Radio concert. www.GregoryGoodloe.com www.WorldWideJazzRadio.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 16, 2022 presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and Los Angeles Saturday, November 5, 2022 via Zoom. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Industry Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $16,000 valued in prizes/product/services. You can log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information, or to RSVP, for Zoom Access. [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference