FIRST LOOK: OWN’s ‘Speak Sis’ Returns with Tia Mowry, Garcelle Beauvais, April Ryan & More

*OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced Wednesday three new episodes of OWN Spotlight series “Speak Sis” to premiere as part of a two-night special programming event on January 4th and 5th, 2022. It will also be available streaming on January 6 on discovery+.

The three episodes feature an audience of Black women having in-depth conversations about physical, financial, and sexual and relationship health issues led by Emmy Award-winning host and journalist Adrienne Bankert and leading social impact strategist Jotaka Eaddy, featuring special guests actress and comedian Kym Whitley, actress Tia Mowry, actress Garcelle Beauvais, Gracie award-winning radio host and author Bevy Smith, White House Correspondent April Ryan, health equity advocate Dr. Medell K. Briggs-Malonson, financial health advocate and Goalsetter CEO Tanya Van Court, financial educator Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche, and licensed sex therapist Shamyra Howard.

Through these conversations that destigmatize critical health issues, including around the sensitive topics of money and sex, the panel and the audience educates, inspires, and helps others feel less alone and more hopeful for the future. Expert panelists suggest resources and key takeaways for those who are looking to start examining key financial, physical, and sexual health issues, particularly after the disproportionate effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Black community and the emotional toll of the ongoing fight for racial justice and equality.

Watch the promo below:

Speak Sis: Physical Health – Monday, January 4 (8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET/PT)

Tia Mowry, Kym Whitley and Dr. Medell Briggs-Malonson join ‘Speak Sis’ hosts Adrienne Bankert and Jotaka Eaddy along with an audience of Black women to discuss how we can improve physical health and how to better navigate the medical system.

Speak Sis: Financial Health – Tuesday, January 5 (8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET/PT)

April Ryan, Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche and founder & CEO of Goalsetter, Tanya Van Court, join ‘Speak Sis’ hosts Adrienne Bankert and Jotaka Eaddy to discuss financial health and the racism and challenges around money and finances many Black women face.

Speak Sis: Let’s Talk About Sex – Tuesday, January 5 (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT)

Bevy Smith, Garcelle Beauvais and licensed sex therapist, Shamyra Howard, join hosts Adrienne Bankert and Jotaka Eaddy and an audience of Black women for an honest, healthy and no-holds barred conversation about sex and relationships.