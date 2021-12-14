Naomie Harris Says ‘No One Said Anything’ When ‘Huge Star’ Groped Her During Audition

*Naomi Harris is speaking out once again about being groped by a “huge star” during an audition, and no one said a thing about it.

“What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director and, of course, no one said anything because he was — he is — such a huge star,” Harris recalled in a new interview with The Mail on Sunday‘s You magazine. The actress explained that the unidentified actor slid his hand up her skirt as they read for their parts.

“That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt very lucky, given how rife that behavior was,” she said.

“I was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation… [the perpetrator] was immediately removed,” said Harris, who said the perpetrator was eliminated from the production.

Meanwhile, earlier this year we reported that Harris and Jimmi Simpson signed on to star opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor in Showtime’s series adaptation of “The Man Who Fell to Earth.”

The project had been in development at Paramount+ but will begin production later this year for Showtime. The series is based on the 1963 novel by author Walter Tevis. The book spawned the 1976 film starring David Bowie.

The upcoming series, per EW, follows an “alien who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must grapple with his own past to determine our future,” the outlet writes.

“Chiwetel Ejiofor’s stage and film career are staggering in their bravery, commitment and quality,” co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet said in a statement. “He’s everything we could imagine and a million things we can’t. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

TheWrap writes, “Harris will play Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds. Simpson will play Spencer Clay, a CIA agent whose obsession with the Alien’s true identity drives him to the edge of madness.”

“To be working with an actor of Naomie’s caliber is an absolute dream,” Kurtzman, Lumet and showrunner John Hlavin said. “Her strength, her complexity and her bold artistic choices are an inspiration. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on board.”

The TV series is set for a 2022 premiere on Showtime.