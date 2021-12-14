Tuesday, December 14, 2021
HomeNews
News

Naomie Harris Says ‘No One Said Anything’ When ‘Huge Star’ Groped Her During Audition

By Ny MaGee
0

Naomie Harris (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

*Naomi Harris is speaking out once again about being groped by a “huge star” during an audition, and no one said a thing about it. 

“What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director and, of course, no one said anything because he was — he is — such a huge star,” Harris recalled in a new interview with The Mail on Sunday‘s You magazine. The actress explained that the unidentified actor slid his hand up her skirt as they read for their parts. 

“That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt very lucky, given how rife that behavior was,” she said.

“I was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation… [the perpetrator] was immediately removed,” said Harris, who said the perpetrator was eliminated from the production.

READ MORE: Naomie Harris Opens Up About Being Groped By ‘Big Star’ During Audition

Naomi Harris
Naomie Harris (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, earlier this year we reported that Harris and Jimmi Simpson signed on to star opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor in Showtime’s series adaptation of “The Man Who Fell to Earth.”

The project had been in development at Paramount+ but will begin production later this year for Showtime. The series is based on the 1963 novel by author Walter Tevis. The book spawned the 1976 film starring David Bowie

The upcoming series, per EW, follows an “alien who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must grapple with his own past to determine our future,” the outlet writes. 

“Chiwetel Ejiofor’s stage and film career are staggering in their bravery, commitment and quality,” co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet said in a statement. “He’s everything we could imagine and a million things we can’t. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

TheWrap writes, “Harris will play Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds. Simpson will play Spencer Clay, a CIA agent whose obsession with the Alien’s true identity drives him to the edge of madness.”

“To be working with an actor of Naomie’s caliber is an absolute dream,” Kurtzman, Lumet and showrunner John Hlavin said. “Her strength, her complexity and her bold artistic choices are an inspiration. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on board.”

The TV series is set for a 2022 premiere on Showtime.

Previous articleJason Lee Talks New Season of ‘Hollywood Unlocked,’ Smollett Verdict and Karen Civil Beef [EUR Exclusive]
Next articleOops! Woman Livestreams Sex with Husband by Accident and Father Tunes in!!
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO