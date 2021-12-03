The Pulse of Entertainment: Country’s Mary Sarah Releases Christmas Version of ‘Country Roads’

*“I was working with a company…about doing a commercial using ‘…Country Roads,’ Kent Well produced it,” said Country artist Mary Sarah (“The Voice”) about her holiday single “Country Roads.” “He produced a regular version and it was around Christmas and Thanksgiving…I was saying this could be for Christmas because Christmas is about going home for the holidays.”

So Mary Sarah and Kent Well made a remix of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” as her new single “Country Roads” with jingle bells and other Christmas twists like lyrics from “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Mary came to “fame” in 2016 on “The Voice” Season 10 as part of Team Blake – finishing in 5th place.

“There is a fine line to walk when doing a classic,” she pointed out to me.

Aside from her Christmas “Country Roads” single she is also releasing music videos of four other singles via Country Rebel Media. The “Boys in Bars” aired November 10, 2021, “Without You” on Nov. 22nd, “Chain Smokin’” to be aired December 10th, and “Stubborn” on December 22nd.

Mary Sarah has been performing since she was 12, touring with Kidz Bop. She went on to record an album of duets with Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and more before she was 18. Since her “The Voice” appearance, Mary Sarah has been touring, with at least five performances at the Grand Ole’ Opry and hosting Disney’s CMA Awards red carpet arrivals. www.MarySarah.com www.CountryRebel.com

