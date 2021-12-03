Friday, December 3, 2021
HomeMusicArtist Spotlight
Artist Spotlight

The Pulse of Entertainment: Country’s Mary Sarah Releases Christmas Version of ‘Country Roads’

By Eunice Moseley
0

Country artist Mary Sarah (‘The Voice’) releases ‘Country Roads’ Christmas single.

*“I was working with a company…about doing a commercial using ‘…Country Roads,’ Kent Well produced it,” said Country artist Mary Sarah (“The Voice”) about her holiday single “Country Roads.” “He produced a regular version and it was around Christmas and Thanksgiving…I was saying this could be for Christmas because Christmas is about going home for the holidays.”

So Mary Sarah and Kent Well made a remix of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” as her new single “Country Roads” with jingle bells and other Christmas twists like lyrics from “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Mary came to “fame” in 2016 on “The Voice” Season 10 as part of Team Blake – finishing in 5th place.

“There is a fine line to walk when doing a classic,” she pointed out to me.

Aside from her Christmas “Country Roads” single she is also releasing music videos of four other singles via Country Rebel Media. The “Boys in Bars” aired November 10, 2021, “Without You” on Nov. 22nd, “Chain Smokin’” to be aired December 10th, and “Stubborn” on December 22nd.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jazmine Sullivan Announces Tour Dates for ‘The Heaux Tales’

Mary Sarah has been performing since she was 12, touring with Kidz Bop. She went on to record an album of duets with Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and more before she was 18. Since her “The Voice” appearance, Mary Sarah has been touring, with at least five performances at the Grand Ole’ Opry and hosting Disney’s CMA Awards red carpet arrivals. www.MarySarah.com www.CountryRebel.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 16, 2022 presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and Los Angeles Saturday, November 5, 2022 via Zoom. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Industry Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $16,000 valued in prizes/product/services.  You can log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information, or to RSVP, for Zoom Access. [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference

Previous articleSteven Spielberg On Why ‘West Side Story’ Doesn’t Have Subtitles For Spanish Dialog
Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO