Bride Passes Out, Vomits and Baby Poops on Her at Wedding [VIDEO]

*A bride-to-be in Florida has gone viral after she passed out at her wedding, vomited, and got pooped on by her baby nephew.

“I kept trying to tell my husband I didn’t feel good and he thought I was joking,” Hollee Lynnea-Kolenda Darnell, 23, captioned a TikTok of her marriage mishap, as reported by the New York Post.

Here’s more from the report:

A visibly wobbly Darnell is seen gripping her groom Jackson’s hands, signaling to him that she’d suddenly fallen ill just as their pastor began officiating their holy matrimony under an outdoor gazebo in Florida. Then she fell limp into her hubby-to-be’s arms.

“Are you OK?,” Jackson asked after he and the pastor caught Darnell’s fall and began fanning her face. She shook her head “no,” then stumbled over to the railing of the gazebo, where she began heaving.

Watch the moment via the video embedded below.

“I was super dehydrated, and I hadn’t drank or ate anything all day,” Darnell said in a follow-up video, noting that she’s prone to passing out due to low blood pressure and low iron.

“After I passed out … My sister had a fan on my baby nephew, so she came over to me to put that fan on me, and as she was holding my nephew he starts pooping,” she said. “And the poop goes down her arm and onto my dress.”

She added, “Now I have a story to tell at my nephew’s wedding someday.”