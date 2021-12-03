Friday, December 3, 2021
HomeNews
News

Bride Passes Out, Vomits and Baby Poops on Her at Wedding [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Hollee Lynnea-Kolenda Darnell
Hollee Lynnea-Kolenda Darnell and her nephew / Courtesy of @hollinator1424

*A bride-to-be in Florida has gone viral after she passed out at her wedding, vomited, and got pooped on by her baby nephew. 

“I kept trying to tell my husband I didn’t feel good and he thought I was joking,” Hollee Lynnea-Kolenda Darnell, 23, captioned a TikTok of her marriage mishap, as reported by the New York Post.

Here’s more from the report:

A visibly wobbly Darnell is seen gripping her groom Jackson’s hands, signaling to him that she’d suddenly fallen ill just as their pastor began officiating their holy matrimony under an outdoor gazebo in Florida. Then she fell limp into her hubby-to-be’s arms. 

“Are you OK?,” Jackson asked after he and the pastor caught Darnell’s fall and began fanning her face. She shook her head “no,” then stumbled over to the railing of the gazebo, where she began heaving. 

Watch the moment via the video embedded below.

OTHER NEWS: Don Lemon Said to be Inconsolable Over Chris Cuomo’s CNN Suspension

@hollinator1424I kept trying to tell my husband I didn’t feel good and he thought I was joking😂 my baby nephew then pooped on my dress right after while I was pukin♬ Oh No – Kreepa

“I was super dehydrated, and I hadn’t drank or ate anything all day,” Darnell said in a follow-up video, noting that she’s prone to passing out due to low blood pressure and low iron. 

“After I passed out … My sister had a fan on my baby nephew, so she came over to me to put that fan on me, and as she was holding my nephew he starts pooping,” she said. “And the poop goes down her arm and onto my dress.”

She added, “Now I have a story to tell at my nephew’s wedding someday.”

Previous articlePastor Mike Jr Not Happy Kanye West is Top Gospel Artist of 2021 – ‘Something Doesn’t Feel Right’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO