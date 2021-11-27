Odell Beckham to Get His NFL Bread in Bitcoin / WATCH

*Newly acquired Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is slated to get his entire bag for the season in the form of Bitcoin. In fact, he took to Twitter earlier this week to announce the that he will receive the entirety of his in Bitcoin.

This comes after once upon a time star receiver joined in on the NFL craze with the purchase of CryptoPunk

However, he isn’t the first NFLer to get his bread in this new-fangled form of currency. Back in October, Green Bay Packers star signal caller Aaron Rogers, none other than Mr. Discount-Double check himself, announced that he teamed up with Cash App to have a portion of his salary paid in Bitcoin.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Family of Young Dolph Release Statement Following Rapper’s Death