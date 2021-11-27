Saturday, November 27, 2021
Dave Chapelle Visits Alma Mater in DC – Students Calls Him a ‘Bigot!’

By Fisher Jack
Dave Chappelle / Getty
Dave Chappelle / Getty

*Earlier this week, comedian #DaveChapelle visited his alma mater, D.C.’s #DukeEllingtonSchooloftheArts where students expected him to apologize for his comments on the Netflix special, “The Closer.”⁠

According to Politico Playbook, many students had a few things to say to the comedian. One attendee at the event said, “I’m 16 and I think you’re childish, you handled it like a child,” adding that Chapelle is a “bigot.”⁠

Chapelle responded “My friend, with all due respect, I don’t believe you could make one of the decisions I have to make on a given day.”⁠

Over the years Chapelle has faced years of criticism and accusations that he is “transphobic” for many of his stand-up jokes, especially following the Netflix release of “The Closer,” in which he made comments like “gender is a fact.”⁠

The trans community and several Netflix employees were not receptive to the special, although it received positive reviews from the general public.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Now Ex-Bronx Pastor Preached ‘The Best Person to RAPE is Your WIFE!’ – WATCH

 

