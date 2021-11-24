T-Pain Talks About His New Cocktail Recipe Book, ‘Can I Mix You a Drink?’ (Watch)

*T-Pain has hustled a book project out of his hit single “Buy U a Drank.”

The singer spoke to The Associated Press about his new cocktail recipe book, “Can I Mix You a Drink?” described by publisher Penguin Random House as “a high-end liquor guide inspired by Grammy Award-winning Platinum artist T-Pain’s hit songs, blending innovative drinks with humorous anecdotes that only T-Pain can deliver.”

Working with Mixologist Maxwell Britten, former Bar Director to Brooklyn’s James Beard Award Winning Maison Premiere, T-Pain sets cocktails to music, with each drink carefully curated to reflect a sentiment from one of his hit songs, the publisher notes. “Drink by drink, T-Pain explores levels of new flavors (and potencies) to create a work that can be used for parties, local bars, pre-gaming before the club, or even just a quiet night at home.”

Below, T-Pain talks to The AP about the book, and embracing his position in music history as a trailblazer despite past Auto-Tune criticism.

Watch below: