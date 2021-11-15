Chico Debarge Busted for Meth Possession, Motorhome Impounded

*Chico DeBarge was busted earlier this month for drug possession while at the same time having the motorhome he was living in impounded.

Per TMZ, “cops got a call back on Nov. 6 about a man causing a disturbance inside a motorhome, and when they got there they made contact with Chico and noticed his RV had an expired registration of over 6 months,” the outlet writes.

Police impounded the vehicle and found inside it methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The DeBarge singer was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Per the report, he was released from custody on a promise to appear citation.

READ MORE: Chico DeBarge Busted for Drugs … Again and He Told Cops He was His Brother James!

Chico has struggled with addiction for years, and, as noted by TMZ, he was arrested in 2007, 2019, and earlier this year for or drug possession.

We reported back in January that Chico got himself a guest of the Burbank Police Department when he was pulled over near a shopping center on January 13. Cops say he was driving without his headlights on at night and didn’t have license plates.

According to Burbank police … Chico DeBarge didn’t have any form of identification but ID’d himself as James … his older brother, who was also in the family singing group back in the day (and was also married to Janet Jackson briefly before it was annulled).

According to police … Chico was driving with 2 female passengers, and cops found methamphetamines and heroin on him during a search. He was arrested, and we’re told he was properly ID’d during the booking process.

Chico DeBarge was charged with drug possession, DUI and false impersonation.