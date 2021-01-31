Chico DeBarge Busted for Drugs … Again – But Told Cops He was His Brother James!

*Another day, another DeBarge is busted for possession and being under the influence of drugs and more. The guilty DeBarge this time: Chico. But get this. Cops say he tried to throw one of them under the bus during his latest arrest.

Chico DeBarge got himself a guest of the Burbank Police Department when he was pulled over near a shopping center on January 13. Cops say he was driving without his headlights on at night and didn’t have license plates.

According to Burbank police … Chico DeBarge didn’t have any form of identification but ID’d himself as James … his older brother, who was also in the family singing group back in the day (and was also married to Janet Jackson briefly before it was annulled).

MORE NEWS: The Real Deal and Sad Truths About R&B Singer Mario’s Life / VIDEO

According to police … Chico was driving with 2 female passengers, and cops found methamphetamines and heroin on him during a search. He was arrested, and we’re told he was properly ID’d during the booking process.

Chico DeBarge has been charged with drug possession, DUI and yes … cops hit him with a false impersonation charge for the alleged brother act.

And get this. Chico finally made bail and was released after nearly 10 days in lockdown.

Chico, like other DeBarge siblings, has struggled with addiction for years, and was arrested 2 other times — in late 2019 and also in 2007 — for drug possession.