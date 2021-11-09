Daughter Rolls Up on Mom Unloading Groceries After 2 Years Apart. Her Reaction Went Viral (Watch)

*A Philadelphia woman who decided to surprise her mom in Georgia for her birthday after not seeing her for two years due to the pandemic, ended up with a viral video on her hands thanks to her mom’s meme-worthy reaction.

The Philly daughter, Erica, began recording as she walked up behind her mother, who was unloading groceries from her car.

“Hey Mom, can you pass me a bag?” Erica asked.

“Yep,” she mumbled, still fumbling around in the car with her back turned.

“Can you pass me a bag?” her daughter repeated.

Mom turned around, and was so shocked by the sight of her child that she screamed repeatedly and fell back into the car.

Wedged in the backseat doorframe, leaning against the driver’s seat, she took a moment to let it all sink in and then began to sob.

Watch below: