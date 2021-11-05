Bren Herrera is First Afro-Latina to Host Lifestyle Cooking Series in US on Cleo TV

*Award-winning celebrity chef Bren Herrera heads into the kitchen this season as the host of Culture Kitchen with Bren Herrera, CLEO TV’s new fun, upbeat cooking and lifestyle show. Bren, a D.C.-native, delights viewers with her bright, flavorful recipes, and stories from her travels abroad while making history. Not only is she the first woman to star in her own show on CLEO TV, but she’s also the first Afro-Latina to host a cooking series on any network.

Each week, Chef Bren represents her Caribbean culture on this hot new cooking show while serving up tasty and thoughtful meals that celebrate the African diaspora. Bren’s love of life comes through in her cooking as she combines the fond memories of her upbringing, the experiences from her world travels exploring foodways, and her fiery personality to create unforgettable dishes filled with flavor. Audiences can tune in to get delicious recipes, entertainment tips, and handy kitchen hacks.

“Cooking is what I do to introduce, educate and also celebrate the culture! People need to know that the diaspora is vast and rich. That Black and Brown people are not monolithic.

If you see and taste the foods, you’ll experience all the beautiful colors and textures that is Africa and Latin America,” states Bren. “As a Black immigrant woman, how lucky am I to be able to bring to life an extraordinary love project with a team lead by Black women. Black women who celebrate and build us up,” continues Bren.

Chef Bren is a bilingual celebrity chef, T.V. personality, entrepreneur, activist, actress, and author with an infectious ability to curate and tell stories that matter. Born in Havana, Cuba, and raised in Washington, D.C., she fell in love with cooking at a young age as her mom introduced her to the art of pressure cooking.

After leaving a lofty career in law, Bren turned to cooking as her way to celebrate her Afro-Cuban roots but also to entertain through dynamic experiences. In her very soulful kitchen, she combines Cuba’s vibrant plate, seeded in African and Spanish culture cuisine, with modern flavors and textures to create memorable and elevated dishes.

On the debut episode of Culture Kitchen, with Bren Herrera, Bren dishes out some of her favorite comfort foods, such as Caribbean oxtail with yucca and Swiss chard paired with arroz con pollo and a tasty appetizer, taro chips topped with mint and garlic relish.

During the series, Bren takes viewers on a journey across some of her favorite places to shop in the local D.C. area. Celebrity D.J., D-Nice, also makes an appearance while Bren cooks her dear friend a special Cuban dinner.

Viewers looking for delicious and authentic recipes with lots of flavors look no further. Head into the kitchen with Chef Bren on Wednesdays at 9P/8C on CLEO TV.

ABOUT CHEF BREN HERRERA

Bren Herrera is an award-winning celebrity chef, TV personality, entrepreneur, actress, and author. Whether she’s whipping up her ‘ropa vieja’ recipe on her brand-new show or championing for human rights with one of her many philanthropical events, everything she does is with passion and a desire to bridge cultural gaps through food and community.

For information about Bren Herrera visit www.brenherrera.com

ABOUT CULTURE KITCHEN

Culture Kitchen with Bren Herrera is produced by Powerhouse Productions with co-owners Rochelle Brown and Sonia Armstead as Executive Producers. For TV One, Jason Ryan is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production, Donyell McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting.

